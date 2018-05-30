Richard Petty Giving Away Custom Camaro for Charity

After offering up Kimbal Musk's personal Tesla Model 3 a few months ago, charity contest site Omaze is once again giving away a new car as part of one of its "experiences." This time, the car in question is a Chevy Camaro with a suite of upgrades from Petty's Garage.

Legendary NASCAR driver Richard Petty has partnered with Omaze for this campaign, with a list of prizes that should appeal to racing fans. One winning contestant will be able to bring along a friend and meet up with Petty for a tour at his personal garage and museum.

The museum features cars driven throughout Petty's storied career, including the iconic 1970 Plymouth Superbird. After the tour, Petty and the winner will sit down to enjoy a North Carolina barbecue lunch. Omaze has made it clear that it will cover the winning entrant's airfare, and put them up in a four star hotel.

A day of conversation with The King would be a worthy prize on its own, but to make the deal even sweeter, Omaze has also thrown in the keys to a custom Camaro SS. Unfortunately, the campaign site does not list the modifications on the car. Although, from the factory, the 2018 Camaro SS is powered by a 6.2-liter LT1 V-8 putting out 455 horsepower.

The Drive has reached out to both Omaze and Petty's garage for details and will update when we hear back.