Chevrolet Sneaks Past Honda During Final Practice for Sunday's Indy 500

"I ended up P1, which is cool and all," Karam said. "It doesn't really mean too much, though. We have some work to do for the race. The main goal for today was to work on the race car and work on pit stops. I haven't done pit stops since last May."

IndyCar veteran and 2013 Indy 500 winner Tony Kannan followed Karam closely, stringing together a lap at 225.123 miles per hour, which came during the late stages of the practice session. The No. 14 ABC Supply AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet appears to be working well during solo and traffic runs, but Kanaan says there's "more work" to be done.

"At the end of the session, we found something that worked for us," Kanaan said. "I'm happy to start the way it is. We have a lot of work left to do, but luckily, we still have Carb Day. I thought we were going to have an easier Carb Day, but we've got a lot to figure out on Friday."