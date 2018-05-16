Pro Rally Driver Tanner Foust Talks About This Year's One Lap of America

The 2018 One Lap of America road rally is officially in the books, and the top-three finishing cars couldn't possibly be more diverse, which speaks multitudes of the rally's characteristics and demands. One expert who was present at this year's event was Tanner Foust, Red Bull GRC driver and former Top Gear USA host.

Nearly 80 cars of all makes and models took part in the multi-state event, which started at the Tire Rack headquarters in South Bend, Indiana and covered nearly 3,500 miles across more than a dozen states from Illinois to Texas. Like most events of this type, vehicles were separated in different classes in order to offer closer, fairer competition, including categories for stock and modified vehicles. The 2015 Chevy Corvette Z06 that took the overall win belonged to the SSGT1 BB class, which is designed for high-performance and modified vehicles, while second place, the 2016 McLaren 570S belonged to the Stock GT class, designated for unmolested rides. The third-place finisher, a wildly modified 2008 Honda S200 belonged to a modified class similar to the 'Vette, the SSGT2 SB.