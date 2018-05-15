F1 2018 Game Racing To Consoles, PC for August 24 Release Date
Friday the 24th of August is race day for gamers looking to get started with the latest installment of the official F1 game franchise.
All the tracks, cars, and drivers of the 2018 Formula 1 season are coming to Playstion 4, Xbox One, and Windows 10 next summer, with the official 2018 F1 game set for a worldwide August 24 release. The newest incarnation in the 'F1' series is once again developed by Codemasters, which released its first F1 title in 2009. Its most-recent, last year's F1 2017, was generally well-received upon release.
For F1 2018, "the career mode has been further expanded to immerse players even deeper into the world of F1 than before", said Paul Jeal, Codemasters' F1 franchise director. Although details are scarce at this point, Jeal does tease the return of "a highly requested feature back into the franchise."
With the game's official slogan being "Make headlines in F1 2018", it seems the game might see the return of career mode press interactions for the avatar you create. This is a feature which was part of early games but disappeared with the release of F1 2012. It should be pointed out, however, that this is speculation at this point.
In addition to changes to the career mode, F1 2018 will feature more classic cars and "many other great enhancements", said Jeal. One of those teased in social media posts by Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft, who provides voice-overs for the game, is that he's been recording a lot of names and "yours might well have made the list too," which certainly sounds immersive.
F1 2018 will feature two tracks that weren't in F1 2017: the Circuit Paul Ricard and Hockenheim. The addition of these tracks follows the return of the French and German Grands Prix to the real-life Formula 1 calendar, from which Malaysia was dropped this year. More news on F1 2018 is set to follow in due course.
