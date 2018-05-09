Zarco and Crutchlow Lead MotoGP Motorcycle Racing Test in Jerez

A total of nine MotoGP motorcycle racing teams chose to extend their stay by one more day at the Circuito de Jerez after Sunday's Grand Prix of Spain, and participate in a sanctioned one-day open test. Yamaha Tech 3's Johann Zarco led the test, which revolved around a new Michelin rear tire. The Frenchman logged a total of 63 laps around the Spanish circuit, clocking in a best time of 1:37.730. The second best time was achieved by the LCR Honda of Sunday's pole-sitter Cal Crutchlow, who used his time wisely and also tested a series of front fairings, ultimately recording a lap time of 1:37.947, just 0.217 seconds behind Zarco.

MotoGP Johann Zarco blasts down the main straight at Jerez.

Another duo that focused on aerodynamics testing, as well as tire testing, was that of Dani Pedrosa and reigning MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez, who logged more than 70 laps around the 2.7-mile circuit. The Spaniards focused on tire and suspension baseline setups for future races, as well as electronics. Pedrosa ultimately finished the test in third place with a lap time of 1:37.980, while Marquez had to settle for fifth place.

MotoGP Marc Marquez tested several radical front fairings and other body bits.