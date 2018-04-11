How a Fourth Place Finish Re-Established Toro Rosso as Red Bull Racing's Proving Ground

For a team which was expected to be little more than an on-track laboratory for Honda in 2018, a stunning fourth-place finish in the Bahrain Grand Prix has restated Toro Rosso's importance as a proving ground for Red Bull Racing—both for the engines in the back of its cars, and the young hotshot behind the wheel of one of them: Pierre Gasly.

Part of Toro Rosso snapping-up the Honda supply deal vacated by McLaren at the end of 2017 was to provide Red Bull Racing with engine options from 2019 onward with the team enduring a strained relationship with its supplier Renault. The Honda V-6 was by far the worst engine in Formula 1 in 2017 (and 2016 and 2015, for that matter), but seems markedly improved this year.