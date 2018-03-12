Kevin Harvick Came to ISM Raceway Mad and Left Happy

Just call Sunday's event at ISM Raceway "The Harvick Show." In fact, call it “The Happy Harvick Show,” to be exact. Kevin Harvick rolled into Phoenix, Arizona for NASCAR’s second stop on their West Coast swing, um, swinging. Heading into the race, Harvick let it be known that he was not happy. After NASCAR levied penalties against him for what he believed was spurred on by social media pressure, he did what anyone in his position would do—he went on a tear. In his own words, Harvick said, “Everybody just came here mad with a chip on their shoulder wanting to do exactly what we did here today.” Instead of folding under the pressure, Harvick won his third consecutive Monster Energy NASCAR Cup race and his ninth at ISM Raceway. Like any true champion, he let his actions speak a whole lot louder than any words he could say.

© 2018 RIP SHAUB. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED Avondale, AZ - MARCH 11: Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch battle during the Ticket Guardian 500 race at ISM Raceway in Avondale, AZ.

The Stewart-Haas Racing team backed up any sentiments that Harvick may have had by going out and, for the first time in the team’s history, placing all four cars in the top-10. As Harvick tied Mark Martin for 40 career wins, the entire team got in on the action and made history. Led by Harvick, Clint Bowyer was next in line with a sixth place finish followed by Aric Almirola who placed seventh and Kurt Busch who nabbed the final spot in the top-10.

In contrast, all four Hendrick Motorsports teammates managed to finish in the top-20. Chase Elliott drove his No. 9 Chevrolet to a third-place finish, the first top-5 for Hendrick Motorsports since the start of the 2018 season. Rookie driver William Byron then finished twelfth while Alex Bowman, driver of the No. 88 car, finished thirteenth. Jimmie Johnson managed a fourteenth place finish, but for any fan of Johnson, it was just great to see him finish his second race in a row after a run of bad luck.

T. Walker / SincerelyTam.com Las Vegas, NV - MARCH 04: Kyle Busch post-race after the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Pennzoil 500 race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, and Kyle Larson mixed it up with Kevin Harvick all day, taking turns on the lead lap. Ryan Newman also jumped into the mix leading 23 laps along with William Byron in the No. 24 Axalta Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 who got his first lead in a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup race with 15 laps. It was a battle on the track for Harvick, but that didn’t stop him from having fun and proving his haters wrong. “When you got Kyle Busch sticking his finger out the window with his thumb up, you know, talking about them having fun and sending messages on the radio, you know everybody's having fun and I could tell that myself and Kyle [Busch] and Denny [Hamlin] and the No. 9 [Chase Elliott] it seems like those were gonna to be the guys it came down to…,” said Harvick. He was right. Fans were just as entertained watching the race.

The Ticket Guardian 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Race Results: (Position Finished, Driver, Manufacturer, Laps Completed) 1. Kevin Harvick, Ford, 312 2. Kyle Busch, Toyota, 312 3. Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 312 4. Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 312 5. Martin Truex, Jr., Toyota, 312 6. Clint Bowyer, Ford, 312 7. Aric Almirola, Ford, 312 8. Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 312 9. Erik Jones, Toyota, 312 10. Kurt Busch, Ford, 312 11. Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, 312 12. William Byron, Chevrolet, 312 13. Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 312 14. Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 312 15. Brad Keselowski, Ford, 312 16. Ryan Blaney, Ford, 311 17. Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 311 18. Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 311 19. Joey Logano, Ford, 311 20. Trevor Bayne, Ford, 311 21. AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 311 22. David Ragan, Ford, 311 23. Ricky Stenhouse, Jr., Ford, 311 24. Kasey Kahne, Chevrolet, 311 25. Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 311 26. Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 310 27. Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 310 28. Darrell Wallace, Jr., Chevrolet, 309 29. Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 309 30. Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 309 31. D.J. Kennington, Toyota, 309 32. Michael McDowell, Ford, 308 33. Timmy Hill, Chevrolet, 306 34. Gray Gaulding, Toyota, 304 35. Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, 292 36. Paul Menard, Ford, 189, DNF, crash 37. Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 23, DNF, engine

Rip Shaub / TheDrive.com Avondale, AZ - MARCH 11: Cup drivers racing at the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Ticket Guardian 500 race at ISM Raceway in Avondale, AZ.