Ferrari Reveals 2018 Formula 1 Contender: The SF71H

Ferrari displayed glimmers of a return to form in 2017 with a second place finish in the Formula 1 Constructors' Championship. Additionally, ace pilot Sebastian Vettel managed a runner-up spot for the Drivers' Title after commandeering the lead for the first half of the season. While the Maranello outfit eventually fell short of hardware, it showed that glory was the closest it's been in a decade, giving hope to its faithful fanbase. In attempts of improving upon last year's near-stellar results, Ferrari has developed its contender for the 2018 season: The SF71H.

Described as an evolution of the outgoing model, this new racer is an exhibition of what Ferrari learned in its heated title bout with Mercedes last year. The wheelbase has been lengthened as a result of this in hopes of gaining a similar advantage that the Silver Arrows had at several circuits where the boys in red faltered. A revised version of Ferrari's hybrid V-6 power unit will be used to combat the high-output offerings from Mercedes and potentially Renault, both of which have several customer teams that will likely be a force in the midfield battle come opening day.