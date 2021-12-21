Where The Road Runs Out, Ep. 2: Going UTV-ing in Manti-La Sal National Forest

The team wasn’t expecting snow in the mountains so early in the season, but that’s how Utah does it. It pays to be prepared when you’re heading out into the wilds of a state whose motto is a single word: “Industry” (as in how early pioneers relied their own "industry" to survive). With awe-inspiring landscapes, challenging trails, and outdoor activities to match each of its diverse climate zones, Utah has everything this team needs. After all, the latest, third-generation Nissan Frontier’s rugged look isn’t a pose; the truck is a true partner in the most demanding trips into the wild, including towing an OHV up to one of the state's best destinations for off-road adventure.

This is Where the Road Runs Out, a series of real-world tests of the 2022 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X on typical outdoor adventures. Host TJ Fry is a pro driver, off-roading instructor and self-proclaimed "backwoods boy" who makes his base camp in Montana. An adventure-seeker who has trained the U.S. military’s elite special forces and logged more than 100,000 miles off-road—along with a history of Nissan Hardbody and Frontier ownership—TJ is the right wheelman to put the all-new Frontier through its paces along Utah’s trails, dunes and mountain passes. There are more than 600 miles of trails to explore within the Arapeen OHV Trail system, which traverses 350,000 acres of the Manti-La Sal National Forest. Majestic Aspen and Conifer trees, clear mountain lakes, and inspiring views are just the opening act for the area's many natural wonders. That’s where the team is taking the all-new 2022 Nissan Frontier to sample its power, capability, utility, maneuverability, and technology.



"We're going to have plenty of towing capacity with the new 3.8-liter direct-injection V6," TJ says about the new Frontier's engine, which produces 310 horsepower and 281 pound feet of torque. "And of course that new nine speed transmission should help make it a nice, smooth, and easy ascent up into the mountains."

"Towing all this weight back there. It is pretty nice to have the extra horsepower," TJ says. "And of course that nine speed transmission does a great job putting it to the ground. Tow mode does seem to be making a pretty solid impact on what gear it's staying in, so that I have the power when I need it." While the team is towing around 2,500 pounds' worth of UTV and assorted gear, the truck has plenty more to give. "We're nowhere near the capability of this vehicle, which can tow up to 6,720 pounds when properly equipped. So we're not exactly pushing the limit there."



Hauling a UTV up to the OHV trails gave TJ a chance to test out the new Frontier’s Intelligent Around View Monitor (I-AVM), which he used to hook up the trailer effortlessly. "I have to tell you, I've never used cameras to back up to a trailer before, but I think I'm sold. That's the first time I've ever done it and nailed it. So yeah, I might be a believer." As the team climbed higher into the mountains, some snow accumulation provided an opportunity to test out some of the new Frontier's specialized driver assistance functions for traction, including hill-descent control. "Right now we're in a section where we're headed downhill and it's a little bit muddy, now that the snow has been coming down," TJ says. "So I'm going to turn on hill descent control. What that does is it will control the vehicle much better than I can. I obviously can't apply braking to individual wheels, so this is a really great system and it keeps me in control with that trailer behind me on these slick muddy roads."

As an outdoor enthusiast who's accustomed to more austere forms of off-roading, TJ was positive about the 2022 Nissan Frontier's raft of technology and convenience features. "I don't necessarily seek out the technology," he says, "But I am actually really enjoying it. We've got the camera systems, which have proved really valuable in a lot of areas. I've also found that I'm using the wireless charging a lot more than I thought I would. It does come standard with Apple CarPlay, which I've been enjoying. It also comes with Android Auto, which I don't have, but I'm sure that some people will appreciate. There's two outlets that I can use for regular household appliances, charging, whatever I need to do. And that's really nice. There's also some USB outlets here. They have a USB and a USB-C up front." As a former owner of both a Nissan Hardbody and a previous-generation Frontier, TJ noted recent improvements to the new Frontier's interior design that made an impression. "As far as the interior goes, I think Nissan has done a really good job balancing utilitarian features and the rugged good looks. That's been synonymous with the Frontier nameplate for years with something new, that's got some technology, and that's comfortable as well. So overall the interior is easy to sit in comfortably all day. The interior does a really good job of feeling like a Frontier, which I love."