Best Portable Air Conditioners (Review & Buying Guide) in 2021

Some say that you can’t put a price on being cool and comfortable, but it’s not always practical to invest in an extensive air conditioning system. It can be particularly tough if you are renting or living out of an RV. In these cases, a portable air conditioner is a good choice. A portable AC unit can be superior to a traditional window unit. They’re compact enough for traveling, and you can move them from room to room without having to disassemble and reassemble them in the window. We list some of the best portable air conditioners, so you can get the cool comfort of an air conditioner without having to deal with a cumbersome contraption (dare you to say that five times fast).

At 12,000 BTUs, it cools rooms up to 275 square feet. It’s a 3-in-1 unit, including a dehumidifier and fan along with its portable AC.

A simple and quiet portable air conditioner that connects to the window with a hose and sets just under the frame.

Rated at 14,000 BTUs, it can cool a 25-foot by 25-foot room. Its dehumidifier function can clear 100 gallons of moisture per day.

Benefits of Portable Air Conditioner

Convenient. Due to their compact size, portable air conditioners are extremely convenient. Most units can easily be wheeled from room to room throughout your home. They are typically lightweight and easy to carry as well.

Energy-efficient. Portable air conditioners are much more energy-efficient than regular air conditioning units. These compact units typically have low operating costs and allow you to focus on cooling down specific rooms or areas of your home.

Low maintenance. Portable air conditioners are extremely easy to use and require very little maintenance or installation. To use, place your unit near a window, attach the exhaust hose, plug it into a wall outlet, and it is ready to go.

Types of Portable Air Conditioners

Single Hose

Single hose portable air conditioners use the same hose for both intake and exhaust. This type of portable air conditioner is still extremely energy efficient compared to regular air conditioning units, but it takes more power to cool your space or room. For this reason, it is not as energy-efficient as the dual hose portable air conditioners.

Dual Hose

Dual hose portable air conditioners feature two hoses, one intake hose, and one exhaust hose. Dual hose air conditioners are more energy-efficient than single hose air conditioners. This type of portable air conditioner can cool your room or small area very quickly. It is the most common type of portable air conditioner.

No Drip

Most portable air conditioners are either drip air conditioners or partial drip air conditioners, which deposit all or most of the water collected into an internal bucket or drip pan. This water will need to be emptied regularly. No drip air conditioners release all of the water collected back into the air. This type of portable air conditioner is extremely popular and convenient because you don't have to worry about emptying anything.

Top Brands

Whynter

Whynter is a very trustworthy company that has built a reputation over the years for its heating, cooling, and lifestyle products. In addition to portable air conditioners, Whynter also manufactures portable dishwashers, portable freezers, wine fridges, and more.

Black+Decker

Founded in 1910 and headquartered in Towson, Md., Black+Decker Inc. is one of the biggest American manufacturers of power tools and home improvement products. In addition to portable air conditioners, Black+Decker also produces power tools, lawn equipment, car accessories, home appliances, and more.

Best Choice Products

Best Choice Products has become one of the top manufacturers of a variety of household products and more. The company is known for its excellent customer service, help center, and support team. In addition to portable air conditioners, Best Choice Products also produces holiday décor, children’s toys, musical instruments, home furniture, kitchen appliances, and more.

Portable Air Conditioner Pricing

Under $300: Portable air conditioners in this price range provide excellent value. Make sure to double-check the size space it will cover before purchasing, as this price range usually features fewer BTUs.

$300-$500: This is the most common price range for portable air conditioners. Products at this price point are high quality and will typically cover larger areas of your home than lower-priced models.

$500 and up: This is the premium price range for portable air conditioners. Products at this price point offer the highest cooling power and special features like remote controls, programmable thermostats, and dehumidifiers.

Key Features

Size

Not only the physical size but also the room size that your portable air conditioner will cover, are extremely important features. In general, the higher the number of BTUs, the larger the amount of space your air conditioner will cool. Make sure to measure the size of your space before purchasing to determine the square footage that your portable air conditioner will need to cover.

Noise

While all portable air conditioners will produce some type of noise, it is important to consider the decibel levels produced by your unit before purchasing. Depending on what room or area of your home you will be using your portable air conditioner will determine your noise level tolerance. Some portable air conditioners even offer a silent mode feature for use in your bedroom at night.

Ventilation

Portable air conditioners will vent out hot air through an exhaust hose. For this reason, portable air conditioners need to be kept near a window in your home. Most models come with a window exhaust kit that allows it to vent properly. Some models even include an extension hose kit that allows you to move the unit around to a more convenient spot in your room away from the window.

Other Considerations

Thermostat. Some portable air conditioners include a programmable thermostat, which allows you to set your air conditioner to the exact temperature that you want. The unit will shut off once the room is cooled to the set temperature of your thermostat. This is a convenient feature that allows you to preset your temperature without having to manually turn the unit on or off.

Settings. Some portable air conditioners feature additional settings like heat and dehumidifier. An air conditioner that can also be used as a heater is extremely convenient for the winter months. A dehumidifier feature will help you to remove moisture and dampness from the air in various rooms of your home. Controlling the humidity in your home is an extremely important feature.

Warranty. The length and type of warranty that is included with your portable air conditioner is an important consideration. Most reputable companies will include some type of warranty with their products that covers manufacturing defects. Look for at least a limited warranty to be included with the purchase of your portable air conditioner.

Best Portable Air Conditioners Reviews & Recommendations 2021