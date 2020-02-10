Reviews

Best Greases: Effective Lubrication for a Smooth Performance

These are the three best greases from the current market for your vehicle

Entering our 7th season of /DRIVE on NBC Sports, and with millions of YouTube and Facebook followers, The Drive is a leading authority of all things automotive.

The Drive on NBCThe Drive on YouTubeThe Drive on Facebook

The Review Team

  • Product Network

    18 Products

  • Clock

    10 Hours

  • Reviews

    14 Reviews

How We Decided

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.Read more.

PUBLISHED ON February 10, 2020

Grease is the most common multipurpose lubricant used for automotive and industrial applications. For lubricating any bearing assembly in your vehicle, it is essential to choose the right grease. The two most common ingredients in any grease are the oil and the thickening agent. Special compounds are also added to meet the demands of specific applications or environments. We have chosen the top three greases from the current market to help you select the right product.

Daniel RikaView Daniel Rika's Articles
Mike KnottView Mike Knott's Articles
Suvajit BanerjeeView Suvajit Banerjee's Articles
  • Best Overall
    Valvoline SynPower Synthetic Automotive Grease
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary

    This grease is composed of a lithium-based complex thickened in oil, along with premium grade additives. It operates within a broad temperature range of minus 60 to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. It can handle high loads and provides excellent corrosion resistance.

    Pros
    Pros

    The addition of molybdenum provides better film strength. It is an ideal choice for extreme pressure conditions. The product is also easy to apply and suitable for automotive as well as industrial use.

    Cons
    Cons

    The product components separate after prolonged storage. This may lead to a leakage of oil. It is also not suitable for marine use.

  • Best Value
    Lucas Oil  10301 Heavy Duty Grease
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary
    This grease is a good choice for heavy-duty vehicles and farm equipment. It can be used at high temperatures and on high-speed bearings. Special additives make it suitable for withstanding high pressure.


    Pros
    Pros

    The grease offers good stability, even in extreme temperatures. It is also waterproof and more effective for outdoor equipment. It lasts longer than regular grease.

    Cons
    Cons

    This product is not ideal for use on vehicle brakes. It is not sufficiently waterproof for marine equipment. It does not mix with lithium-based greases.

  • Honorable Mention
    Maxima 80916 Waterproof Grease
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary
    This lithium-based grease has high-density polymers to remain effective, even in extreme temperatures. The special additives make it capable of handling high loads. It also contains rust and corrosion inhibitors.


    Pros
    Pros
    This grease is salt water-resistant and suitable for marine equipment. It can resist heat and shock loads effectively. It is also resistant to washouts and lasts longer.


    Cons
    Cons

    Applying the grease can be messy. The sticky nature also attracts dirt and grit, so the application needs to be done carefully.

Why Trust Us

All of our reviews are based on market research, expert input, and practical experience with each product we include. This way, we offer genuine, accurate guides to help you find the best picks.

Learn more

Tips

  • A water-resistant grease will offer effective shielding against water drops and moisture. This property also helps to protect the metal parts more effectively against corrosion.
  • A grease that can withstand extreme temperatures will not break down easily. Temperatures in automobile bearings can get high, so choose a grease that can operate within a large temperature range.
  • The viscosity of grease makes it thin or extremely thick. For automotive use, a viscosity rating of two is an ideal choice, as it makes application easy.

FAQs

Q: What are multipurpose greases?

A: These greases combine some of the best properties of other special greases. This makes them suitable for a wide variety of applications. Lithium-based greases are popular as multipurpose grease.

 Q: How long can I store unused grease?

A: When stored for long periods under poor conditions, grease can go bad. Often the oil and solids in the grease separate, making it unusable. Check the guidelines from the manufacturer for storing the grease.

 Q: Can I mix two types of grease?

A: It is best not to mix two different types of grease. In many cases, thickeners and additives in two different greases can be incompatible with each other. This will make the mixture ineffective as a lubricant.

Final Thoughts

The Valvoline SynPower Synthetic Automotive Grease is a premium-grade product that is ideal for a wide variety of equipment.

For those who are seeking a value for money product, the Lucas Oil 10301 Heavy Duty Grease is a good option.

MORE TO READ