The Unique Chevy Extended Warranty
Chevy’s extended warranty is different from its competitors in one major way
When your vehicle's factory warranty expires, you have the option of lengthening the coverage with an extended warranty. Chevy's Extended Limited Warranty is backed by General Motors (GM), and it’s different than what most other manufacturers provide after the standard bumper-to-bumper-warranty on their vehicles comes to an end.
If you are purchasing a new Chevy vehicle, there are several things you should consider before spending the extra money on expanded coverage.
Warranty At-A-Glance
- Warranty Coverage: 5 years or 60,000 miles
- Transferability: Yes
Pros
- True limited warranty extension compared to standard service contracts offered by most manufacturers.
- Additional protection plans are available beyond the limited extended warranty.
Cons
- No extra perks with the limited extended warranty.
- Limited ability to select dealership or facilities for repairs.
Warranty In-Depth
While most manufacturers offer vehicle service contracts after the factory warranty expires, Chevy's extended limited warranty is an actual extension to the existing factory bumper-to-bumper warranty. You purchase the optional coverage when you buy a new Chevy. It has no deductible coverage, and repairs are performed using new, remanufactured, or refurbished parts.
Most standard service vehicle contracts contain added benefits, but Chevy's simply lengthens the coverage of the factory warranty for a few more years and several thousand miles.
Component Coverage
Chevy's extended warranty essentially prolongs the automaker's basic bumper-to-bumper warranty, which protects against factory defects due to material or workmanship issues. Chevy's original three-year, 36,000-mile factory warranty can be extended to five years or 60,000 miles, whichever comes first.
Chevy's extended warranty covers the majority of a vehicle's components both inside and out and includes the drivetrain and other systems that are required to keep a vehicle operational (i.e., the engine, transmission/transaxle, and transfer case).
The extended warranty will not cover damage due to accidents, misuse, alteration, insufficient or improper maintenance, contaminated or poor quality fuel, corrosion due to chemical treatments or aftermarket products, or the environment.
Additional Perks
Under its factory warranty, Chevrolet provides 24-hour roadside assistance for a period of five years/60,000 miles, whichever comes first. This coverage overlaps with the extended warranty (which kicks in after three years/36,000 miles). Services include towing to the nearest dealer, flat tire changes (using your vehicle's spare or tire inflator kit), lockout assistance, emergency fuel delivery (up to $5 worth of fuel), and battery jump starts.
Chevy will also provide alternate transportation and/or reimbursement of certain transportation expenses under its Courtesy Transportation Program if your vehicle requires warranty repairs.
In addition to the extended limited warranty, GM offers a General Motors Protection Plan (GMPP), which is similar to the vehicle service contracts provided by other automakers. It is available to Chevy owners and has two levels: Silver and Platinum. The first acts like an extended powertrain warranty and the second is a more comprehensive plan.
GMPP repairs must be completed at GM-authorized dealerships and facilities. Over 1,000 parts are covered except for items such as the battery, brake rotors and drums, tires/wheels/rims, key fobs, tire pressure sensors, exhaust components, maintenance services, and some emissions components.
The GMPP also has roadside assistance, rental car coverage, trip interruption provisions, and lost key and lockout services.
What We Like
What makes Chevy's coverage so unique is that it is a true extended warranty that lengthens the basic coverage of the factory limited warranty. Even though it doesn't pay for routine maintenance or accidental damage, it covers vehicles that experience issues following the expiration of the bumper-to-bumper warranty.
Also, you have the option of increasing protection even further with the GMPP plan, which is a more traditional service contract that provides more perks than Chevy's extended warranty. Since the GMPP plan offers two levels of coverage, you have more choices when it comes to how much coverage you desire.
These options will cost you extra; however, roadside assistance and trip interruption services can be beneficial if you are a frequent traveler or don't like working on your own vehicle.
What We Don’t Like
The extended limited warranty is restricted to factory defects, and it becomes less useful as your Chevy gets older. Over time, problems with vehicles tend to be related to the aging process and have less to do with delayed factory defects. As a result, the coverage of Chevy's extended warranty provides won't be as applicable.
Eventually, you may seek extended coverage through a traditional service contract by GM or a third-party provider, which may be more relevant for a vehicle that you’ve been driving for several years.
Common Repair Costs
Some of the most common issues and repair costs with Chevy vehicles:
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500: Fuel pump replacement ($552-$797)
- Chevrolet Corvette: Fuel pump replacement ($280-$873)
- Chevrolet Camaro: No start diagnosis ($272-$301)
- Chevrolet Colorado: Blower motor resistor replacement ($65-$112)
FAQs
Q. Does Chevy offer an extended warranty?
A. Chevy gives consumers the option of purchasing an extended limited warranty or a protection plan, which is its version of a vehicle service contract.
Q. What is covered under Chevy’s extended warranty?
A. The extended warranty covers the entire vehicle, including parts and labor, to fix defects in materials or workmanship. Routine maintenance is not included.
Q. How much does an extended warranty cost?
A. The general cost for an extended warranty is between $1,000 and $2,000.
Is Chevy’s Extended Warranty Worth It?
This is a personal preference. Chevy's extended limited warranty and its General Motors Protection Plan offer different services that may be useful depending on what your needs are. A simple extended warranty is affordable and can protect your vehicle from factory defects. However, if you have an older car or truck, the GMPP options may offer more protection.
More Information
Here are a few more resources you can use:
- Chevrolet Website
- Chevrolet Recalls
- Chevrolet Phone Number: 1-800-222-1020
