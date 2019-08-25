The Unique Chevy Extended Warranty 

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

When your vehicle's factory warranty expires, you have the option of lengthening the coverage with an extended warranty. Chevy's Extended Limited Warranty is backed by General Motors (GM), and it’s different than what most other manufacturers provide after the standard bumper-to-bumper-warranty on their vehicles comes to an end.

If you are purchasing a new Chevy vehicle, there are several things you should consider before spending the extra money on expanded coverage.

Warranty At-A-Glance

Warranty Coverage : 5 years or 60,000 miles

: 5 years or 60,000 miles Transferability: Yes

Pros

True limited warranty extension compared to standard service contracts offered by most manufacturers.

Additional protection plans are available beyond the limited extended warranty.

Cons

No extra perks with the limited extended warranty.

Limited ability to select dealership or facilities for repairs.

Better Extended Coverage

Don’t just rely on the factory warranty. New or used, there’s a great extended warranty with one of these providers:

Endurance

Get $350 off an Endurance warranty plan with coupon code: DRIVE350

Going with a factory extended warranty is a good option for basic protection, but you can get more and save more with Endurance, ranked the top extended warranty provider by Consumer Advocates, Consumer Affairs, and Retirement Living.

Offering more comprehensive coverage on repairs and services OEM warranties list in exclusions, an Endurance warranty actually provides the type of coverage many disappointed vehicle owners assume automakers just include automatically.

Get a free quote from Endurance today or call: 1-855-632-3655

Autopom!

If you’re a California resident and need coverage most other providers can’t offer, the autopom! line of mechanical breakdown insurance plans has you covered. All it takes is a short glance to see just how many options you have to find the right plan.

Visit the autopom! website today or call for a free quote: 1-888-528-7487

Warranty In-Depth

While most manufacturers offer vehicle service contracts after the factory warranty expires, Chevy's extended limited warranty is an actual extension to the existing factory bumper-to-bumper warranty. You purchase the optional coverage when you buy a new Chevy. It has no deductible coverage, and repairs are performed using new, remanufactured, or refurbished parts.

Most standard service vehicle contracts contain added benefits, but Chevy's simply lengthens the coverage of the factory warranty for a few more years and several thousand miles.

Component Coverage

Chevy's extended warranty essentially prolongs the automaker's basic bumper-to-bumper warranty, which protects against factory defects due to material or workmanship issues. Chevy's original three-year, 36,000-mile factory warranty can be extended to five years or 60,000 miles, whichever comes first.

Chevy's extended warranty covers the majority of a vehicle's components both inside and out and includes the drivetrain and other systems that are required to keep a vehicle operational (i.e., the engine, transmission/transaxle, and transfer case).

The extended warranty will not cover damage due to accidents, misuse, alteration, insufficient or improper maintenance, contaminated or poor quality fuel, corrosion due to chemical treatments or aftermarket products, or the environment.