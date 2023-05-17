The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Has a New Name That’s Not Even Funny Anymore

The historic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, an icon of American advertising, is about to change its name. It'll now be known as the Frankmobile, which otherwise seems to be the same Wienermobile you've always known.

What sets Frank apart from his daddy Wiener appears to just be a set of decals announcing the name change. It's not clear whether this is a permanent name change, as an Oscar Mayer spokesperson told CNN that it's "trying out [the name] to see if it 'cuts the mustard' with its fans." More than anything, the change appears to be meant to call attention to an update to Oscar Mayer's hot dog recipe that will arrive this summer.

Oscar Mayer Frankmobile. Oscar Mayer

According to CNN, the company says it'll roll out a new formula for its hot dogs that will feature a "more balanced flavor profile and iconic beefy taste that is more delicious than ever." Oscar Mayer reportedly last changed its recipe in 2017, and its hot dogs' packaging will reportedly be updated in kind.

"While some competitors focused on having strong flavors on a few aromatics like garlic and/or onion, our team worked to balance these out while still keeping strong beef brothy notes throughout the dog," an Oscar Mayer spokesperson reportedly said.

The Frankmobile—if you ever get used to calling it that—has roamed the country since 1936, promoting Oscar Mayer hot dogs and engaging in the occasional caper. Over the years, they've included hot laps of racetracks, Airbnb hostings, and even trips abroad. The wheeled wiener is operated today by a rotating crop of young college graduates, and serves as the flagship of a fleet of sausagey vehicles, which includes a Wienerdrone. (I've been sent to the principal for calling people less.)