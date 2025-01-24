Suzuki Motorcycle Pizza Cutter Is What’s Missing From Your Kitchen

Pizza is delicious, and motorcycles are a tremendous amount of fun, but there wouldn’t be much overlap if you placed both in a Venn diagram. One of the few places where pizza and motorcycles intersect is in Japan, where you can buy a pizza cutter shaped like a vintage Suzuki Katana.

This is unquestionably the coolest kitchen utensil we’ve seen all year, and it sets a high bar for the rest of 2025. The cutter looks like a model of the Katana GSX 1100 S released in 1981, with some pretty neat details including the cylinder head’s fins, the carburetor, and the windshield. Out back, there’s a five-spoke wheel shaped a lot like the real motorcycle’s. Up front, there’s a sharp wheel that cuts your favorite pie into slices.

It goes without saying that you need to make motorcycle engine noises while slicing up a pizza with the Katana cutter. How could you not?

Japanese retailer Camshop sells the cutter and a neat matching stand for ¥2,640 including tax, which represents about $17. It adds that the cutting wheel is made with stainless steel, that the body is made of plastic, and that the cutter shouldn’t ride its way into your dishwasher.

Camshop’s catalog includes numerous other car-themed household items. There’s a tissue box shaped like the Toyota Sprinter Trueno (AE86) that famously starred in Initial D. It’s licensed by Toyota, so the proportions are stunningly accurate, and it’s compatible with several different sizes of tissues. If you’d prefer to hide your tissues in a vintage European car, you’ve got the Fiat 500 and the Volkswagen Bus to choose from.

While it doesn’t sound like Carshop has a distribution channel in the United States, its site claims worldwide shipping is available. Tempted yet?

