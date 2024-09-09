Speeder Leads Officers on Dangerous Chase Across Rocky Mountain National Park

Rangers at Rocky Mountain National Park were forced to back out of a high-speed pursuit on Trail Ridge Road on Sunday afternoon. The suspect, 23-year-old Wayde Thyfault, was driving far too quickly for police to chase him safely. Make a wrong move at high speed on many parts of the 48-mile highway and you likely aren’t going to live to tell the tale. Thankfully, Thyfault was caught and arrested Monday afternoon, but unfortunately not before hurting other people and hiding out in the park for the night.

It all started when the rangers were notified about someone driving too quickly and weaving in and out of traffic on the famously treacherous road. Thyfault fled when the Rangers tried to pull him over. After they backed out of the chase, local law enforcement put down spike sticks to slow Thyfault down but it didn’t exactly work.

Sadly, Thyfault kept driving quickly, even with potentially blown tires, lost control, and hit another vehicle with three people inside. All three were sent to the hospital and one suffered critical injuries, according to the Rocky Mountain National Park.

Trail Ridge Road is the only road that runs all the way across RMNP. Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images Education Images

That crash forced Thyfault to leave the car and go about the rest of his escape on foot and with a head injury. Since he ran in the direction of homes, local police told residents to shelter in place. Thankfully, local police caught him Monday morning, missing his shirt and shoes. He’s probably lucky to be alive, considering he spent several hours in a national park at night, among some potentially dangerous animals, with a head injury and missing some clothing. According to RMNP, Thyfault is a suspect in a felony burglary case.

Hopefully, the people injured in the crash with Thyfault will all make full recoveries but it’s unclear of their condition at this time.

