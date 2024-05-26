Indy 500 Fans Asked to Evacuate Grandstands Due to Harsh Weather

The build-up to the Indianapolis 500 is filled with pomp and tradition, but a fast-moving storm system over central Indiana is threatening to ruin hundreds of thousands of fans' race-day experience.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway president Doug Boles announced Sunday at 10:30 am Eastern Time that inclement weather expected in the area will likely force pre-race activities to a halt. Furthermore, he added that should the storm continue its current path, fans must evacuate the grandstands and seek shelter.

With wind, tornado, and hail threats, the storm system poses a challenge for race organizers—not just for starting the race at the scheduled 12:45 pm time, but in terms of safety for 340,000 attendees.

Should the threat materialize, NASCAR racer Kyle Larson is likely the most affected of the 33 drivers set to start the 108th running of the Indy 500. His chances of doing The Double—the 500 and the Coca-Cola 600—will take a hit or become non-existent. As of the time of writing, the possible outcomes are a delayed start with a full race in the books, a delayed start and a 101-lap race (instead of 200), or a postponement until Monday. For what it's worth, Monday's weather doesn't look much better.

This is a developing story.