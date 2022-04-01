Here’s How To Tow a Car the Right Way

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

What you’re here for today is a lesson in towing. Maybe you need to move your car across the country for a new job. Maybe you just bought a track car that isn’t exactly street legal. Maybe you need to take your long-sitting project to the mechanic. Whatever the case may be, you’ve come to the right place. I’m here to get you up to speed on safely towing whatever you need.

After four years of towing those beasts, I was a pro, teaching all the new recruits when they arrived — except for one older dude. He refused to listen to my advice and promptly got the rig stuck not once, not twice, but too many times to count. He tipped over a $10,000 mower and then nearly drowned a $40,000 mower. He was later fired. Anyway!

I started towing things when I was 16 years old. I needed a summer job, so I applied to our local parks association in the maintenance department. And yes, “Parks and Rec” hijinks ensued. What also occurred was a trial by fire, being thrown into Ford F-250 and F-450 Super Dutys with a 27-foot trailer loaded with about 10,000 pounds of mowing equipment. Not exactly an education many 16-year-olds get.

This trailer is slightly out of whack in terms of ride height and can affect the truck's steering.

Why Is Knowing How To Tow a Car Important if You’ve Never Done It?

Well, you could do it wrong and impact both your own safety and your car’s overall health.

Let’s first talk about the safety aspect. When you don’t know how to use a trailer, there are a couple of issues that can arise that could negatively affect your health.

Trailer Sway

Trailer sway is something you’ve all likely seen on “Ridiculousness,” “AFV,” or some YouTube clip show. This occurs when the trailer begins to sway back and forth and the driver fails to mitigate it and often makes it worse, causing the vehicle and trailer to do its best python impression on the open road at 65 mph. The resulting accident is often not pretty.

An uneven load can be just as dangerous as trailer sway, and I’ll tell you why. Your vehicle has four contact patches, namely, its tires. Those tires create a bond to the road and ensure that your vehicle is stable while driving. When you have an uneven load, it can reduce those contact patches.

For example, if you’re new to towing and renting a full car trailer from U-Haul, you may think you need to just load the trailered car and put the front wheels all the way up to the stops on the front of the trailer. Not so. What that does is put too much weight on the trailer’s tongue, which then puts weight on the rear of the car and actually lifts the front of the car up. That, in turn, reduces your ability to steer and brake, which can have disastrous effects.

The opposite is true as well. If you put too much weight on the rear of a trailer, the front wheels will have too much weight on them and the rears will lift up.

And if your load is too weighted to the left or the right, your turning dynamics can also be affected. In certain situations, loading up a trailer too much on the left or right can actually cause the trailer to tip over in a turn.

Overloaded

There is a limit to what you can safely load onto a trailer, dolly, or tow bar. Those things are not ants, capable of lifting 4,000 percent of their body weight. Just as your vehicle has a GVWR, trailers do as well. When you overload a trailer, you can bottom out the suspension, break the trailer in half, and lose all your precious cargo.

So, before you load up, check the trailer’s weight limit and see if what you’re transporting will stick to those guidelines.

Unchecked Equipment

This is a big one. For those who haven’t used a trailer before or do so infrequently, you may think that you can just pick up a trailer from U-Haul or Penske, load up your vehicle, and hit the road. Here’s the thing: You can’t.

Those trailers are used day in and day out, and they’re not as well maintained as you might believe. Brakes can become stuck or partially on. Chains can break. Ball hitches may not want to latch properly. Before you put anything onto the trailer, do a thorough inspection of the trailer.

Take that trailer around the block. Unloaded, it shouldn’t feel much different than what your vehicle normally feels like. If it feels like it’s dragging or as if it’s weighed down, you know that the trailer has an issue and you should return it. Again, if your equipment isn’t good, you may put yourself in danger and cause irreparable damage to your vehicle.

Unsecured Load

It’s not as simple as driving the towed vehicle onto the trailer and putting it in Park. Ratchet straps, the car-securing kind or car-wheel kind, are absolutely required, and so is a good chain.

If you’re securing your vehicle to a trailer, dolly, or tow bar, having the right ratchet straps attached at the right points is critical. For most cars, you’ll want to attach them to the axles of the vehicle. This will keep it from moving too much. One per side will work, at least for a trailer. For a dolly, you’ll want to secure the front axle of the car with two straps and a chain. Tow bars are chains and chains alone, and they attach differently.

Safety

You could die, simple as that. Check everything twice. Check all your straps, chains, load levels, and connections. Check your brake lights. Check your turn signals. Check your tires. Check, check, and check again.