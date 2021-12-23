Check Out the Incredible Details on This 1:87-Scale Monaco Street Circuit

If you want to climb into a tiny Gen2 car then this careful recreation of Monaco is the place to do it. Built by brothers Gerrit and Frederik Braun, it's the latest in a series of car and motorsport-related projects at Miniatur Wunderland since 2015. Gerrit called it "our biggest challenge to date," and you can tell why.

The challenge lies in making not just a perfect recreation of the Riviera but that 20 tiny race cars can actually go hell-for-leather around it. The cars aren't per se autonomous, essentially running different commanded routines rather than actively racing each other, but software designed by Braun means that the action is about as real as it can be. The system responds within 0.05 of a second to where other cars are, so every race should have a different outcome—and the odd spectacular pile up, something Formula E's pretty familiar with.

There is, of course, a system in place if that happens, though. “Of course, we want to avoid that if at all possible because then the safety car has to come out and a couple of people are kept busy for some time,” Braun explained, to give you an idea of the level of detail involved.

The Monaco course will open in 2022 and Braun said that “We’ll alternate between Formula One and Formula E races. Everything true to the original, with parade lap, safety car, starting grid–and then action!”