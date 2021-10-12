Tesla Full Self-Driving (But Not Really) Beta Is Now Live on the Streets

Tesla's controversially named Full Self-Driving beta is officially rolling out to more beta testers on the road. Drivers who purchased the $10,000 add-on are eligible to receive the update, so as long as they also achieve a perfect Tesla-ranked "safety score." Originally, the feature was to be deployed to eligible drivers starting late last week, however, certain "last minute concerns" halted the rollout of the software, according to CEO Elon Musk. The delay didn't last long, though, as the short pause was ended on Monday and eligible drivers began receiving the over-the-air update, which enabled the use of the highly-coveted FSD Beta.

In order for a vehicle to be eligible, drivers would have needed to purchase the feature outright or subscribe to it for $199 per month, and have proved themselves to be responsible drivers to Tesla. The latter is done by having the vehicle rank how safely it is being driven and provide the driver with a "safety score" ranging between 0 and 100. Tesla's safety score has become a bit of a game for owners to prove just how high they can get their ranking. Points can be deducted for hard acceleration, aggressive turning, unsafe following, forward collision warnings, and forced autopilot disengagements. In all, only around 1,000 drivers had a perfect safety score according to Musk.