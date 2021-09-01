Forza Horizon 5: Every Car Confirmed So Far

Forza Horizon 5 is the latest entry in the open-world racing franchise from Playground Games. It promises a 50% larger world map than its predecessor, set in the jungles, beaches, and cities of Mexico. Available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC, the new title promises to put players behind the wheel of a bevy of sweet performance cars, as well as some oddball rides, too. In a video posted to Youtube by Don Joewon Son, we get a look at 143 cars that will end up in the final game.

Players will get to pick from three starter vehicles, as reported by RacingGames.gg. In much the same way that Pokémon players choose from Blastoise, Charmander, or the water goblin, Forza players can pick from the Toyota Supra GR, Ford Bronco, or the Chevrolet Corvette C8. However, players will have the opportunity to use all three cars later in the game, so it's not a forever choice.