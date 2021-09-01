Forza Horizon 5: Every Car Confirmed So Far

The new open-world racing game will feature a smorgasbord of hot metal for players to enjoy. 

By Lewin Day
Playground Games
Forza Horizon 5 is the latest entry in the open-world racing franchise from Playground Games. It promises a 50% larger world map than its predecessor, set in the jungles, beaches, and cities of Mexico. Available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC, the new title promises to put players behind the wheel of a bevy of sweet performance cars, as well as some oddball rides, too. In a video posted to Youtube by Don Joewon Son, we get a look at 143 cars that will end up in the final game.

Players will get to pick from three starter vehicles, as reported by RacingGames.gg. In much the same way that Pokémon players choose from Blastoise, Charmander, or the water goblin, Forza players can pick from the Toyota Supra GR, Ford Bronco, or the Chevrolet Corvette C8. However, players will have the opportunity to use all three cars later in the game, so it's not a forever choice.

Beyond that, there's a huge selection of cars to choose from. Mercedes-Benz and Mercedes-AMG have 21 cars in the game, while there are a monumental 48 Fords to choose from. In the latter's case, there's a broad spread from past to present, with the game featuring everything from the 1932 Ford De Luxe Coupe to the 2020 Ford Super Duty F-450 DRW Platinum. There's also bonkers vehicles like the Ford Transit SuperSportVan from 2011, and the earlier 1994 Ford Supervan 3.

Lamborghini are well represented with the Miura making an appearance as well as the more recent Aventador and Huracan. Ferrari and Porsche are along for the ride too, as well as some more obscure names like Morgan and BAC. As far as off-road specials go, the Arial Nomad is available, while the Local Motors Rally Fighter also gets a guernsey. Notably, BMW are absent at this stage, but may be announced closer to release or in a future DLC pack. 

In any case, there should be plenty of exciting vehicles for players to hoon around the streets and dirt roads of Mexico. The full list is below; sound off in the comments about your favorites, or the cars you wish were included!

Alumi Craft

2015 Alumi Craft Class 10

Apollo

2018 Apollo Intensa Emozione

Ariel

2016 Ariel Nomad

Aston Martin

2018 Aston Martin Vantage

BAC

2014 BAC Mono

Caterham

2013 Caterham Superlight R500

Chevrolet

2017 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE

2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2

2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Stingray (Starter)

Dodge

2016 Dodge Viper ACR

Ferrari

1994 Ferrari F335 Berlinetta

2019 Ferrari 488 Pista

Ford

2014 Ford #11 Rockstar F-150 Trophy Truck

2017 Ford #14 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing GRC Fiesta

2020 Ford #2069 Ford Performance Bronco R

2017 Ford #25 “Brocky” Ultra4 Bronco RTR

2018 Ford #25 Ford Mustang RTR

2018 Ford #88 Ford Mustang RTR

1959 Ford Anglia 105E

2021 Ford Bronco (Starter car)

1975 Ford Bronco

1973 Ford Capri RS3100

2010 Ford Crown Victoria Police Interceptor

1940 Ford De Luxe Coupe

1932 Ford De Luxe Five-Window Coupe

1992 Ford Escort RS Cosworth

1986 Ford Escort RS Turbo

1973 Ford Escort RS1600

1977 Ford Escort RS1800

1956 Ford F-100

2017 Ford F-150 Raptor

2011 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor

2015 Ford Falcon GT F 351

1972 Ford Falcon XA GT-HO

2014 Ford Fiesta ST

1981 Ford Fiesta XR2

2003 Ford Focus RS

2009 Ford Focus RS

2017 Ford Focus RS

2014 Ford FPV Limited Edition Pursuit Ute

2005 Ford GT

2017 Ford GT

1964 Ford GT40 Mk1

1970 Ford GT70

1969 Ford Mustang Boss 302

2018 Ford Mustang GT

1968 Ford Mustang GT 2+2 Fastback

1965 Ford Mustang GT Coupe

2018 Ford Mustang RTR Spec 5

2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500

1967 Ford Racing Escort Mk1

1999 Ford Racing Puma

2019 Ford Ranger Raptor

2014 Ford Ranger T6 Rally Raid

1985 Ford RS200 Evolution

2016 Ford Shelby GT350R

2013 Ford Shelby GT500

1987 Ford Sierra Cosworth RS500

2020 Ford Super Duty F-450 DRW Platinum

1994 Ford Supervan 3

1993 Ford SVT Cobra R

2000 Ford SVT Cobra R

1965 Ford Transit

2011 Ford Transit SuperSportVan

Funco Motorsports

2018 Funco Motorsport F9

Hennessey

2019 Hennessey VelociRaptor 6×6

Honda

2003 Honda S2000

Hyundai

2019 Hyundai Veloster N

Jaguar

1991 Jaguar SJR-15

1993 Jaguar XJ220

2015 Jaguar F-TYPE R Coupe

2016 Jaguar F-TYPE Project 7

Koenigsegg

2020 Koenigsegg Jesko

Lancia

1974 Lancia Stratos HF Stradale

Lamborghini

1967 Lamborghini Miura P400

2012 Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4

2014 Lamborghini Huracan LP610-4

Land Rover

2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR

2020 Land Rover Defender 110

Local Motors

2014 Local Motors Rally Fighter

Maserati

2008 Maserati MC12 Versione Corsa

2017 Maserati Levante S

McLaren

2018 McLaren Senna

2018 McLaren 720S

2019 McLaren 720S Spider

2019 McLaren Speedtail

Mercedes-AMG

2016 Mercedes-AMG C 63 S Coupe

2017 Mercedes-AMG GT R

2018 Mercedes-AMG E 63 S

2018 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe

2021 Mercedes-AMG One

Mercedes-Benz

1929 Mercedes-Benz Super Sport Kurz Barker Roadster

1939 Mercedes-Benz W154

1954 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Coupe

1987 Mercedes-Benz 300CE AMG “Hammer”

1990 Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5-16 Evolution II

1998 Mercedes-Benz AMG CLK GTR

2011 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG

2012 Mercedes-Benz C 63 AMG Coupe Black Series

2012 Mercedes-Benz SLK 55 AMG

2013 Mercedes-Benz G 65 AMG

2013 Mercedes-Benz A 45 AMG

2013 Mercedes-Benz E 63 AMG

2014 Mercedes-Benz G 63 AMG 6×6

2014 Mercedes-Benz Unimog U5023

2015 Mercedes-Benz #24 Tankpool24 Racing Truck

2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class

Mitsubishi

1999 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI GSR

2004 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VIII MR

2008 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X GSR

Morgan

2014 Morgan 3 Wheeler

Pagani

2010 Pagani Zonda R

2016 Pagani Huayra BC

Penhall

2011 Penhall “The Cholla”

Polaris

2015 Polaris RZR XP 1000 EPS

2016 RJ Anderson #37 Polaris RZR-Rockstar Energy Pro 2 Truck

Porsche

1973 Porsche Carrera 2.7 RS

1986 Porsche 959 #189 Prodrive Rally Raid

1989 Porsche 964 “Desert Flyer”

2015 Porsche Macan LP Racing T1 Rally Raid

2015 Porsche Cayman GTS

2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS

2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS

2019 Porsche 911 Carrera S (992)

2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S

Rimac

2019 Rimac Concept Two

Saleen

2004 Saleen S7

Sierra Cars

2021 Sierra RX3

Subaru

1998 Subaru Impreza 22B STi

2008 Subaru WRX STi

2011 Subaru WRX STi

2013 Subaru BRZ

2015 Subaru WRX STi

Toyota

1998 Toyota Supra RZ

2020 Toyota Supra GR (Starter)

Vauxhall

2005 Vauxhall Monaro VXR

Volkswagen

1963 Volkswagen Beetle

2014 Volkswagen Golf R

Zenvo

2019 Zenvo TS4-S

