NFL Superstar Alvin Kamara Sponsoring a NASCAR Team This Weekend After Driver Tweets for Help

Anyone who's ever raced professionally—and whose dad isn't a billionaire—will vouch for the difficulties of acquiring sponsors. It's a massively expensive sport, and even folks who've made it all the way to NASCAR need a hand when it comes to paying for all those tires and windshield tear-offs. Such was the case with NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Ryan Vargas on Monday, who put out a plea on Twitter looking to connect with a hopeful sponsor. Luckily, New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara gave him an @ right back.

JD Motorsports/AP Images

Vargas' tweet made it clear that his JD Motorsports with Gary Keller Chevrolet was in need of a main sponsor. Wearing a plain red livery with few more stickers than what you'd find in a parts-order goodie bag, they'd need a partner to run at this coming Saturday's Daytona event. That's when someone tagged Kamara, who owns a juice-bar chain in Louisiana called The Big Squeezy, and he replied within a minute. Soon, Kamara was teasing an announcement that finally came Wednesday morning.

The No. 6 Chevy Camaro is set to wear an orange, purple and red livery with The Big Squeezy's logo plastered on the hood. Even though likely no one expected this tie-up, the All-Pro running back had actually tweeted on Sunday while watching the Daytona 500 about starting a team.