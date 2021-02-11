Fernando Alonso Hospitalized After Being Hit By a Car While Cycling: Report

Racing has gotten safer over the years, but on-track safety measures can do little to guarantee drivers' wellbeing off it. Back in 2013, the motorsport world lost the company of Michael Schumacher to a skiing accident, and last summer, it almost lost Alex Zanardi too—though the Italian is reportedly capable of speaking again. Sadly, today we're reporting that Fernando Alonso has been "involved in a road accident while cycling in Switzerland," according to Alpine F1 Team, though the French squad has confirmed Alonso is fully conscious and awaiting further medical evaluation.

Alonso's team announced the incident on Twitter, stating the Spaniard "is conscious and well in himself and awaiting further medical examinations tomorrow morning." Alpine F1 Team stated no information on its driver's condition will be shared until tomorrow, though some details may have trickled out via Italy's La Gazzetta dello Sport.