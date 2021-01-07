Mercedes-Benz Hyperscreen: Meet the 56-Inch Display in the EQS Electric Sedan

Mercedes is trying to push the envelope when it comes to future-facing luxury, and it's new EQS—the electric equivalent to its S Class sedan—is the tip of the spear. For that reason, it's the vehicle that will first be rolled off the line with what Mercedes is referring to as the "Hyperscreen." Actually three separate displays—two of them curved OLEDs—behind a 56-inch wall of curved glass, the Hyperscreen replaces everything you know about a car's interior with one massive interface.

There's haptic engines for feedback, proximity sensors for gesture control, and the whole display is powered by a quad-core computer that's about as powerful as the average desktop device. The system also integrates AI to learn common activities of the user in order to streamline the operating experience. If you often make a call around the same time, it will automatically start prompting you to make it. If you always want a heated steering wheel at 9:32 PM on Tuesday night, well, you can forget about pressing the button anymore.