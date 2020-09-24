What's the One Feature Stopping You From Buying That New Car?

While the pandemic put quite a crimp on new car sales earlier in the year, experts are predicting an earlier-than-expected return to form heading into Q3. If you happen to be one of the millions of Americans set to purchase a new car or truck in the next few months, first of all, congratulations. Secondly, I wanted to ask you all a simple question: What's the one feature stopping you from buying that one particular new car?

If the recently-revealed BMW M3 and M4's massive snouts were the first things to come to mind, you're probably not alone. The cars will likely be epic to drive but could you really bring yourself to spend more than $70,000 of your hard-earned cash on something that looks like that? On the flip side, perhaps it's the absence of a certain feature that's keeping you from signing on the dotted line.