What's the One Feature Stopping You From Buying That New Car?
Subpar infotainment? No manual transmission? Garish styling?
While the pandemic put quite a crimp on new car sales earlier in the year, experts are predicting an earlier-than-expected return to form heading into Q3. If you happen to be one of the millions of Americans set to purchase a new car or truck in the next few months, first of all, congratulations. Secondly, I wanted to ask you all a simple question: What's the one feature stopping you from buying that one particular new car?
If the recently-revealed BMW M3 and M4's massive snouts were the first things to come to mind, you're probably not alone. The cars will likely be epic to drive but could you really bring yourself to spend more than $70,000 of your hard-earned cash on something that looks like that? On the flip side, perhaps it's the absence of a certain feature that's keeping you from signing on the dotted line.
For example, our own Caleb Jacobs said the new Volkswagen ID.4's lack of a front trunk is the only thing keeping him out of VW's mass-market electric crossover and not his masochistic addiction to the pain that comes with daily-driving a 1966 Ford dump truck.
Speaking of EVs, tech YouTuber and Tesla owner Marques Brownlee recently proclaimed after an extended test drive that he would take a Porsche Taycan over an equivalent Tesla if only the Porsche had access to Tesla's Supercharger network.
For the rest of us who aren't fortunate enough to be cross-shopping six-figure electric sedans or turning down high-performance BMWs on the basis of vanity, there's usually just one thing standing between us and purchasing that shiny new car: money.
That said, our mostly hypothetical question welcomes hypothetical answers so feel free to chime in anyway.
