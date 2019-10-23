Two Dead After Car Falls Four Stories From Indianapolis Parking Garage

A man and a woman were reportedly killed Wednesday morning after the vehicle they occupied fell four stories from a parking garage in Indianapolis, Indiana.

According to RTV 6, the incident occurred shortly before 10 a.m. near a City Market in the downtown area of Indianapolis, which is known for the famous Indy 500 race. An eyewitness recounted hearing a loud impact and seeing a vehicle and debris tumble from the garage.

"[I] heard a crash, heard a boom," said City Market employee Robby Hancock in an interview with Indy Star. "Then I kind of flinched, looked up and back and seen the concrete coming and the car coming behind it. The car just kind of came out, flipped over, and came straight down and just crashed."

Based on Hancock's recollection, it sounds as if the vehicle's front end plunged through the wall and began to lever the lighter rear end upward as it tumbled over the edge. This seemingly caused the car to rotate onto its roof before impacting the pavement four stories below, causing such severe damage that extrication teams quickly deemed the vehicle's occupants irrecoverable.

"There was very little that the extrication teams could do," said Indianapolis Fire Department spokesperson Rita Reith to Indy Star. "It's been turned over to IMPD [Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department] as a death investigation."

Reith reportedly said that medical professionals are "checking out" someone at City Market possibly injured in the accident, though their condition remains unknown. The Indianapolis Department of Code Enforcement is reportedly investigating whether the parking garage has structural issues that permitted the vehicle's breakthrough.