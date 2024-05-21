Hot Prices On Products I’ll Use To Keep My Garage Cool This Summer

My first paid gig in the automotive industry was working in a factory. I was in college and started working there as a Summer job. This was in Las Vegas. The shop wasn't air-conditioned. I learned a lot about how to deal with working in the heat. I'm preparing to start a project and by next week, our highs are already going to be in the 100s. I don't intend to relive those memories, though. I've compiled a list of deals of products I'm going to be using, or already own, to keep me cool in the shop while we reachscorching temps.

Here in Vegas, we have what some people lovingly call "a dry heat." Those people are stupid. Yes, our humidity is usually in the teens or even the single digits. But when it's 118° in the shade, I don't care how dry it is. It's hot.

The upside to our dry heat is that evaporative or swamp coolers are extremely effective. We had them in the factory and having a few of these giant industrial units, it could bring the temps down to under a 100° on some days. I've found a few here that are appropriate for garage use. The Honeywell 500 CFM Indoor Portable Evaporative Cooler for Rooms up to 300 SqFt for $279.99 will probably be adequate for my garage. If you are looking for a smaller, more affordable solution that is more just for you and not the whole space, the Arctic Air Outdoor Cooler, Portable & Ultra-Quiet, 4 Speeds, USB Rechargeable, 6-Hour Battery Life for $67.70 will blow cool air on you and it's easy to move around.

If you live somewhere with humidity, you have my sympathy. Evap coolers aren't really effective, so you may just need to move air to try and stay cool. I use these Honeywell Turboforce Fan, Ht-900, 11 inch for $15.99 all over my house. I have one in front of Wahoo exercise bike, I use one at the base of my stairs to keep air circulating around the two floors of my house, and I use one in the garage for cooling; sometimes me and sometimes the car.

One of the things I have recently found to be unbelievably effective, especially for the price, is a Frogg Toggs instant cooling neck towel for $12.69. My son and I started using these last summer when we were out at the RC airfield. Wet one, wrap it around your neck, and it keeps you cool(er) for a couple of hours. It also stops the back of the neck sunburn, which is the worst. Lastly, stay hydrated when working in the heat. This Frigidaire Retro Bar refrigerator with bottle opener for $179.00 looks great and you will always have a nice cool beverage at hand.

More Amazon Deals on Items to Keep You Cool All Summer