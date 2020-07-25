Sleeping In The Car: Ultimate Guide

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

So you’re planning your great American road trip and want to know how to sleep in a car? Perfect! Whether traveling with or without a destination, an automobile is a great multifaceted tool that can double as a reliable form of shelter. So long as you find a legal and safe place to park, the possibilities for planting a flag are virtually endless.

Depending on the vehicle and the preparations taken, an overnight stay inside a car can feel as luxurious as an Airstream or as low-rent as a Craigslist hostel—shudders. But it doesn’t have to be a roll of the dice to determine your comfort level.

Here at The Drive, our informational team has spent more than a few nights in the confines of our automobiles and have suffered the pains, aches, and early morning jostling from the local constabulary. All done in an effort to save you from similar hassles and misadventures. So let’s dive in and help you choose the right setup for your needs.

Blankies at the ready!

Sleeping in a Car Basics

Estimated Time Needed: Eight hours

Skill Level: Beginner

Vehicle System: Interior

Why Sleep in a Car?

There are a million reasons people end up sleeping in a car, but there are a few in particular that justify our experiences.

Cheap or free

Time-efficient

Opens the world to simplistic exploring

Guaranteed protection from the elements and viral outbreaks

Sleeping in a Car Safety Tips

You won’t have a fulfilling night’s sleep if you’re too busy worrying about your safety. These tips will help you create the safest and most secure night possible.

Text somebody your location before going to sleep. We know this is an alarming statement, but we like to ensure your safety is priority number one.

Never park on the side of the road.

Try to create a sleeping surface that is as flat and long as possible. Sleeping crunched up or on uneven seats can create conditions that are poor for your blood circulation.

Do not leave the car running or leave the key in the “on” position overnight to use the climate control. You risk breathing in harmful car emissions, running out of gas, or killing the car battery.

Never leave your car window open more than a crack. Although ventilation is important, an open window is an invitation to thieves or other or other ill-willed miscreants.

Everything You’ll Need To Sleep in a Car

Technically, the vehicle is all a person needs to sleep in a car, but there are several ways to make the night (or nights) significantly more enjoyable. Here’s what to bring if you want or need to sleep in your car.

Gear List