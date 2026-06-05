2026 Lexus RX500h Pros and Cons Review: For Best Results, Skip the F Sport

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The 2026 Lexus RX is a pillar in the mid-size luxury SUV segment, and for good reason. It’s comfortable, quiet, and easy to drive. In fact, it’s almost too easy to drive—so much so that you can practically fall asleep at the wheel. The RX is available in three flavors: gas, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid. My tester came in 500h F Sport guise, meaning it’s the range-topping hybrid before crossing into plug-in territory.

The F Sport Performance model adds quite a bit of oomph to the RX’s look and feel. Its two-motor hybrid system and 2.4-liter turbo-four engine produce a total of 366 horsepower, compared to the non-F Sport’s 295. In terms of styling, it’s more aggressive, bolder, and inside, very red. It’s also a bit of a rolling contradiction.

Jerry Perez

While this model is a go-to for folks looking for a luxe SUV, buyers must beware that while some RX models may look sporty, and in this case of the F Sport Performance, it boasts a healthy hp figure, this isn’t an SUV that caters to enthusiasts. This extra power is primarily designed to help with passing on the highway or to feel some sense of sportiness when driving around town. Folks looking for better handling, steering feedback, or sporty dynamics should consider its crosstown rival, the Acura MDX Type S, or go European.

Cons

Slightly contradicting exterior looks. The elegant and understated design clashes a bit too much with the F Sport elements, such as the body molding, larger black wheels, and orange calipers. It comes off a bit try-hard.

It’s a similar situation inside the cabin. The red interior is too much, and it doesn’t match the RX’s overall persona.

The F Sport seats are too heavily bolstered. This isn’t the canyon-carving SUV, its seats would lead you to believe. They are downright uncomfortable, especially if you are on the larger side.

Even with the adaptive suspension, the F Sport package’s tire-and-wheel combo does not offer much better sporty handling. Ride quality suffers a bit in normal driving conditions.

Confusing tech with touch-sensitive steering wheel buttons, and overall, a very confusing infotainment interface.

Jerry Perez

Pros

Serene ride. The cabin is well insulated, making for a peaceful and quiet ride down the highway.

Steering the RX requires minimal effort in any situation, making it ideal for folks looking to get from Point A to Point B without having to think about driving.

Sound experience. Paired with the quiet cabin, the optional $1,160 Mark Levinson premium sound system makes for a great place to pass the time on a road trip. The sound is strong and clear regardless of what kind of jams you get down to.

Swanky rear accommodations. Rear seats get both heated and ventilated seats, as well as their own climate zone and two USB-C charging ports.

Plenty of rear cargo space.

Strong resale value. You can’t go wrong with a Toyota.

Jerry Perez

Verdict

If you’re looking for a luxurious but also practical and comfortable SUV, the 2026 Lexus RX should be a candidate on your list. For best results, skip the F Sport Performance trim and go for the 350h. That’ll save you some cash while getting the best RX experience.

Lexus provided The Drive with a seven-day loan of this vehicle for the purpose of writing this review.

2026 Lexus RX500h F Sport Performance AWD Specs