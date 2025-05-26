2025 BMW M2 Quick Review: Pint-Sized Aggression

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Nowadays, anything you bought two seconds ago is already considered old and in need of a replacement. Which probably explains why the 2025 BMW M2 receives a myriad of updates, even though the model was completely redesigned just two years ago. With the updated M2, Bavaria’s littlest M offering gets a horsepower boost, is quicker off the line, rocks BMW’s latest infotainment software, and is a bit more razzle-dazzle with new colors and finishes. What remains unchanged, for better or worse, is the M2’s aggressive demeanor.

The Basics

Exterior design changes are subtle. The exhaust tips are now black, as are the silver-outlined M2 badges. There are a slew of new color choices, including the no-cost Sao Paulo Yellow and $650 metallic shades. New BMW Individual colors, like the Java Green coat on this test car, will cost you $3,000.

Inside, there’s an upgraded operating system, iDrive 8.5. This latest generation of BMW infotainment is slick and quick but removes sorely missed buttons. Hard climate controls (which include heating functions for the seat and steering wheel) have been sacrificed in the name of minimalism, wholly migrated into iDrive. Thankfully, the touchscreen controls are easily accessible by having a permanent place at the bottom of the display rather than buried inside a menu.

Physically, brushed aluminium is the new standard trim, and a new red highlight is available for the standard leather seats. Or ditch the full leather for the M Carbon bucket seats, which are now offered as a $4,500 standalone option. But if you go that route, you might as well grab the Carbon Package. Not only do the extra carbon bits look nice, but you also get the buckets and a BMW Performance Center class pass.

Driving the BMW M2

Arguably the most notable change for the 2025 M2, however, is a 20-hp bump for the carryover 3.0-liter twin-turbo straight-six. Power tops off at 473 hp for both the six-speed manual and eight-speed automatic—I drove the manual. Interestingly, though, the stick shift retains the same 406 lb-ft of torque from last year’s model while the automatic gets a bump to 443 lb-ft.

Understandably, some retuning of the drive mode settings (i.e., accelerator mapping, responsiveness) was needed, which resulted in a 0.1-second 0-60 mph improvement. BMW says the manual M2 now takes 4.1 seconds to reach 60 mph, while the automatic M2 needs just 3.9 seconds. I wouldn’t be surprised if the automaker was being safe with those numbers, though.

With an Alcantara-laden flat-bottom steering wheel in one hand and six-speed shifter in the other, the M2 offers blistering performance, precise handling, and a ride that’s as stiff as an oak, even in Comfort mode. The M2 is also small—on the wrong side of cramped, I’d say, and I’m only five-foot-two. Worse is that I have to set the seat as far forward as it’ll go just to reach the clutch, which makes shifting a bit awkward. [Ed. note: Shocker. -CT] And if I have a drink in the cupholder, hopefully, it’s a container that can handle several knuckle punches. The shifter itself is hefty and short, making shifts feel nice and quick.

Although the steering wheel is undoubtedly comfortable, it also felt laughably large in such a compact setting. Some might take issue with the carbon fiber seat bottom inserts (“crotch destroyers,” said a friend), but those were actually less aggressive than the bolstering.

Yet all that quibbling and inconvenience melts away when you’ve got an empty highway and a wide open throttle. The 473 hp makes acceleration effortless, and coupled with the sound of that straight-six—I cackled. This runt is fun. Turn on the M Sound Control if you want elevated levels of exhaust growls and burbles. It’s excessive but hilarious, and I’d recommend starting the car after 8 a.m. so you wouldn’t have to apologize for it.

Beverly Braga

What does deserve apologies are corners. The M2 absolutely loves them to the point of obsession. Like, do you have to hug them so tight? The steering was precise, as it should be in an M car—or any BMW, really. This is a car that has zero chill, no matter how nicely you ask. Comfort mode only seems to exist on the drive mode selection screen, but it is nowhere near a reality.

Brakes are on point, but like many facets of the M2, more aggressive than necessary. Seriously, would it have hurt Bavaria to engineer in some comfort? Although I never did find the sweet spot with the brake pedal during this test, I eventually managed to come to a stop without jolting.

Going through life as if it has a chip on its wide shoulders, the M2 adamantly insists that its sporty DNA always be on, even if you’re just pulling out of the driveway. The ride is so stiff that every long drive feels like a visit to the chiropractor. And the dentist. Does this need for speed grow tiresome? Sometimes. But like the hyperactive little sibling you never asked for, there’s not much you can do about it.

Beverly Braga

Quick Verdict

The 2025 BMW M2 is ultra compact in size but oversized in heart. M performance runs strongly through the little one’s veins. From its slabtastic sheet metal and iDrive-reliant controls to its stuck-in-your-seat cockpit and overcompensating performance, the M2 is pint-sized aggression.

But if you can ignore the M2’s limited space and incapacity for comfort, you’ll be rewarded with a hell of a joyride and a soundtrack to match.

2025 BMW M2 Specs MT AT Base Price (as tested) $66,075 ($82,075) $66,075 Powertrain 3.0-liter twin-turbo straight-six | 6-speed manual | rear-wheel drive 3.0-liter twin-turbo straight-six | 8-speed automatic | rear-wheel drive Horsepower 473 @ 6,250 rpm << Torque 406 lb-ft @ 2,650-6,130 rpm 443 lb-ft @ 2,700-5,620 rpm Seating Capacity 4 << Cargo Volume 13.8 cubic feet << Curb Weight 3,814 pounds 3,867 pounds 0-60 mph 4.1 seconds 3.9 seconds Top Speed 155 mph (177 with M Driver’s Package) << EPA Fuel Economy 16 mpg city | 23 highway | 19 combined << Score 8/10