What Happens When You Put Regular Gas In a Car That Needs Premium Fuel?

It's a question that almost everyone who drives—enthusiast or not—has probably asked at one point or another: What happens if I put regular gasoline in a car that says it needs premium? Well, it's those sort of questions that we at The Drive are here to answer.

Now, of course, we could answer your question in written form. But if we did that, we'd be no different than the hundreds of other websites out there with dull, bland explanations for these sort of basic mechanical issues. We don't want to be one of the crowd any more than you do. That's why we spec our Ferraris out in blue paint and convince Team O'Neal to let us shoot guns out of cars.

No, instead of spelling it out the old-fashioned way, we figured we'd use this newfangled thing called "video" to give you a moving visual explainer that breaks down just what happens when you put regular gas into a car designed to use higher-octane go-go juice. After all, video is the future of the Internet. And while the proliferation of electric cars means there may come a day where we no longer need to worry about which type of gas we're pumping into our tanks...that day, thankfully, is a long ways away.