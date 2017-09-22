There's an Insane BMW M6 With a 6-Rotor Engine Up for Sale in South Africa

It's easy to get tired of everyone and their mother LS-swapping their cars. Every once in a while, someone will pop up with a unique powerplant switch-up that makes you raise an eyebrow—but typically, most people go with the safe, traditional choices when switching motors.

However, this engine-swapped BMW M6 will not only make your face twitch, but also kick you in the stomach and make you ask for more—all thanks to a wickedly powerful six-rotor heart.

Your author been following this build over on Engine Swap Depot for sometime, and now that it's finally finished, the owner has listed it for sale. The car was built by AJ Racing in South Africa, a renowned tuner shop at the continent's tip. The peripheral port Wankel engine was pieced together by KiwiRE, a credible name in the rotary game.

A ludicrously long spec sheet is included in the ad, all together making for what is surely the most uniquely modified M6 out there.