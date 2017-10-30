This 600-Plus Horsepower Ford F-150 RTR Concept Is a Muscular Jack of All Trades

From drifting to off-roading to everyday cruising, this aggressive Ford F-150 claims it can do it all.

By Eric Brandt
RTR

America’s favorite pickup truck got a serious makeover by the folks at RTR Vehicles. Last week we reported on the 700-plus horsepower Mustang RTR customized by Vaughn Gittin Jr. set to debut at SEMA and now we know it will be accompanied by a Ford F-150 RTR muscle truck concept.

This 2018 Ford F-150 RTR concept looks like the strong, silent type. The exterior isn’t too flashy but it certainly makes a statement. Exterior mods include a black and dark gray paint job, RTR’s signature grille and lighting package, fender flares, RTR badging, and forged RTR Tech 6 off-road wheels wrapped in 33-inch Nitto Ridge Grappler tires. It has a custom RTR interior by automotive leather interior specialist Katzkin and a dash plaque signed by Vaughn Gittin Jr. RTR did a great job making this F-150 stand out without being too in-your-face.

The aesthetic is just the beginning of the modifications made on the Ford F-150 RTR muscle truck concept. This pickup is packing over 600 hp courtesy of a modified 5.0-liter V-8 under the hood. Rather than being purpose built for one thing like off-roading or track performance, this muscle truck claims to do a little of everything.

“The Ford F-150 RTR Muscle Truck Concept is a multi-purpose machine capable of performing the wide range of tasks all F-150's can handle, including other performance benefits the RTR Lab cooked up,” said team RTR marketing and communications director, Michael Crenshaw. “Whether looking for some fun off-road, drifting around the next corner, getting some air, or simply cruising the streets with family and friends in style, the F-150 RTR Muscle Truck Concept is designed for all the fun you can throw at it!”

Look for the Ford F-150 RTR muscle truck concept alongside the Mustang RTR at SEMA.

