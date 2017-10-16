NHRA Racing At The Texas Fall Nationals Is A Sight To Behold

Rubber wrinkles as a car launches off of the line in qualifying on Friday. © Rip Shaub - All Right Reserved

Robert Hight would have a big weekend, winning on Siunday. Here, during the first qualifying session on Friday, Hight does a burnout before his first pass.

An alcohol dragster burns out in preparation for a pass on Friday.

Defending season champion Antron Brown readies for a qualifying pass as the sun starts to set on Ennis, Texas.

Ron Capps gets the big fireworks going as darkness sets in.

Courtney Force matches Capps with a spectacular show as she sets off in qualifying.

Terry Haddock lights up the line with his Top Fuel dragster.

Terry McMillen's crew readies his dragster for a pass Friday night.

McMillen goes head to head with Leah Pritchett. Pritchett would outlast him, making it to the quarterfinals on Sunday.

The jet-powered cars make an appearance to cap off the show on Friday and Saturday.

David Hope has a quiet moment as he preps for his pass in Pro Stock Motorcycle on Saturday.

Shane Tucker streaks past the fans in a Pro Stock qualifying pass.

Funny car driver Matt Hagan sits deep in his car as he waits for his pass.

An alcohol dragster takes to the Plex as its crew looks on.

Defending champion Antron Bron burns out in his final qualifying run late Saturday.

Alcohol dragsters in action late Saturday.

Kebin Kinsley does a big wheel stand in a first round heat against Doug Kalitta.

Funny car winner Robert Hight in his Quarterfinal heat on Sunday afternoon.

Four teams pitch in to build local hero Steve Torrance a new car from scratch after a blown tire led to the destruction of his dragster at the end of a winning quarterfinal pass.

Fans watched for an hour as Torrance's car was built. Here they cheer as the engine is fired for the first time.

Torrance's car is rolled out. He'd lose the semifinal in the new car by .04 seconds, which then exploded in a spectacular fireball.