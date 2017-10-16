NHRA Racing At The Texas Fall Nationals Is A Sight To Behold

The NHRA was outside of Dallas this weekend, and the show they put on is second to none. 

By Rip Shaub
© Rip Shaub. All Rights reserved.

The NHRA brought its show to the Texas Motorplex, outside of Dallas, this weekend. Caleb Jones has the results but we are also bringing you the sights. A delay on Friday led to some night qualifying, which is a visual delight as Top Fuel cars spit flames into the darkness. And the rest of the weekend did not disappoint.

Rubber wrinkles as a car launches off of the line in qualifying on Friday.© Rip Shaub - All Right Reserved
Robert Hight would have a big weekend, winning on Siunday. Here, during the first qualifying session on Friday, Hight does a burnout before his first pass.© Rip Shaub - All Right Reserved
An alcohol dragster burns out in preparation for a pass on Friday.© Rip Shaub - All Right Reserved
Defending season champion Antron Brown readies for a qualifying pass as the sun starts to set on Ennis, Texas. © Rip Shaub - All Right Reserved
Ron Capps gets the big fireworks going as darkness sets in.© Rip Shaub - All Right Reserved
Courtney Force matches Capps with a spectacular show as she sets off in qualifying.© Rip Shaub - All Right Reserved
Terry Haddock lights up the line with his Top Fuel dragster. © Rip Shaub - All Right Reserved
Terry McMillen's crew readies his dragster for a pass Friday night.© Rip Shaub - All Right Reserved
McMillen goes head to head with Leah Pritchett. Pritchett would outlast him, making it to the quarterfinals on Sunday.© Rip Shaub - All Right Reserved
The jet-powered cars make an appearance to cap off the show on Friday and Saturday.© Rip Shaub - All Right Reserved
David Hope has a quiet moment as he preps for his pass in Pro Stock Motorcycle on Saturday.© Rip Shaub - All Right Reserved
Shane Tucker streaks past the fans in a Pro Stock qualifying pass.© Rip Shaub - All Right Reserved
Funny car driver Matt Hagan sits deep in his car as he waits for his pass.© Rip Shaub - All Right Reserved
An alcohol dragster takes to the Plex as its crew looks on.© Rip Shaub - All Right Reserved
Defending champion Antron Bron burns out in his final qualifying run late Saturday.© Rip Shaub - All Right Reserved
Alcohol dragsters in action late Saturday.© Rip Shaub - All Right Reserved
Kebin Kinsley does a big wheel stand in a first round heat against Doug Kalitta.© Rip Shaub - All Right Reserved
Funny car winner Robert Hight in his Quarterfinal heat on Sunday afternoon.© Rip Shaub - All Right Reserved
Four teams pitch in to build local hero Steve Torrance a new car from scratch after a blown tire led to the destruction of his dragster at the end of a winning quarterfinal pass. © Rip Shaub - All Right Reserved
Fans watched for an hour as Torrance's car was built. Here they cheer as the engine is fired for the first time.© Rip Shaub - All Right Reserved
Torrance's car is rolled out. He'd lose the semifinal in the new car by .04 seconds, which then exploded in a spectacular fireball.© Rip Shaub - All Right Reserved
Top Fuel winner Brittany Force launches next to Shawn Langdon in the Top Fuel final. © Rip Shaub - All Right Reserved