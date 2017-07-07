Why The Auto Parts Retailers Will Slowly Go Extinct

How can you compete with a business that doesn't need to make money?

Believe it or not, some of the world's best companies have emerged victorious from this exact David vs. Goliath scenario. Way back in 1973, an upstart known as Southwest Airlines had to do battle with Braniff; a billion dollar airline that enjoyed a heaping load of regulatory protections from the government. This level of protection was so bureaucratic and strong that Braniff even managed to get a not so small army of lawyers and Texas politicians to temporarily eliminate Southwest's ability to sell airline tickets. For those of you who have followed Tesla's struggle to sell cars over the last several years, this big cartel version of gaming the system hasn't changed all that much. Thankfully, Southwest developed one hell of an edge.

The 1970s fun, cheeky, and unapologetic advertising helped Southwest weather the storms of the marketplace, but there was far more to Southwest's success than just smiles, scantily clad stewardesses, and sassiness. Southwest introduced a long list of efficiencies that forever changed the competitive landscape of the airline industry. Southwest became so efficient, that the once protected competitors were forced to change and innovate, or die. Who won? Pretty much everyone except the Braniffs, Pan Ams and TWAs of that time.

Airlines For America Editor's Note: Today's average fare remains below the $350 level.

It doesn't take decades for the small to become big anymore. Let me offer a personal example that led to a recent $20,000 boost to my own bottom line. Seven years ago Autozone, Advance Auto Parts and O'Reillys were my top three suppliers of auto parts for my auto dealership along with an auto auction that I operated near downtown Atlanta. I was on the commercial side. So I received some relief over the inflated markups of a walk-in retail customer like you, But my checkbook still got beat up an awful lot due to the lack of competition in the industry.

All the brick and mortar companies went to great lengths to keep parts prices artificially high. Back then these three companies would furnish different warranties, different parts numbers, and even different name brands from the same suppliers to wiggle their way out of any price matching request. You wanted an a/c compressor or an alternator for less? Good luck! Google shopping wasn't ready for prime time, and Amazon Prime didn't provide two-day delivery. Even with a commercial discount, I couldn't come close to matching today's online retail prices. So I paid through the nose until around 2014. Right around then, Amazon Prime became a serious competitor to those who were willing to wait a couple of days for their parts. All of a sudden a $200 auto part became a $100 auto part. Shortly after that Rockauto went into high gear and the price dropped even further. Within a few years buying auto parts on the internet became capitalism incarnate with junkyards (car-part.com) and parts specialists (1-800-Radiator.com, LKQ Online) offering easy interfaces that let every consumer have same day service for a long list of parts. My waits became shorter, my parts bills became far cheaper, and my business with the auto parts retailers went down by nearly 80%. What did they do? Nickelshit tactics. A non-stop assembly of hoops and gotchas that made business with them a complete pain in your 'rear end assembly'. They would price match everyone... but Amazon or Rockauto. They offered discount codes off their inflated prices with cryptic alphanumerics (PART40, TRT30) that would change almost weekly for no reason. If those codes expired, tough luck. There were certain vehicles that I still needed parts for that day, which involved too much labor time to risk buying used. So I would bite the bullet and pay a premium on a few of those parts. But then I had what can only be called my ultimate "Fuck it!" moments. Wrong parts. Hours on end wasted trying to wait for parts that weren't available. Supposed deliveries that never took place. This non-stop clusterscrew of ordering parts happened... every... single... week. The online world gradually became easier to deal with while the once reliable employees at these stores were replaced with 18 hour a week part-timers who received minimal training and zero benefits. The auto parts stores often competed against their own online operations. This level of crazy is why, today, I go well out of my way to avoid ordering parts from them.

