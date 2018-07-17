Swiss Researchers Find Using Body to Control Drones More Effective Than Controller

“It’s very intuitive, easy to learn, and it’s immersive,” said the study’s lead author, Jenifer Miehlbradt of EPFL’s Translational Neuroengineering Laboratory. “It gives you a feeling that you are flying, and we found that for some users, in particular, those who are not used to play video games or to virtual reality, it’s much easier to use their body than a joystick or a keyboard.”

For Miehlbradt, the potential for humanitarian use-cases is vast. By freeing users from the arguably finicky nature of gamepads or sensitive joysticks, people who’d otherwise never even consider piloting drones now have an easier point of entry. "Our aim was to design a control method which would be easy to learn and therefore require less mental focus from the users so that they can focus on more important issues, like search and rescue," explained Miehlbradt.

Naturally, that’s a huge boost to the more traditional first responders who might find an appeal in this liberated method. “We have a strong collaboration with certain rescue groups, and with our system we could simplify this process,” explained Miehlbradt. “As it’s very simple and intuitive to control, you can focus not only on steering a drone but also on exploring the environment and looking for potential [sic] important information.”

Ultimately, any step toward more user-friendly drone use in order to expand the technology to emergency services is a step in the right direction. Hopefully, the EPFL team continues to develop this into a cohesive, reliable system that works right out of the box, so more first responder groups can at least consider adding unmanned aerial vehicles to their tool belts.