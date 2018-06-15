Toyota Invests $1 Billion in Southeast Asian Uber Rival Grab
The two companies will also collaborate on connected car services.
Toyota will take a $1 billion stake in ride-hailing company Grab, which recently took over Uber's Southeast Asian operations. Grab claims this is the largest-ever investment by an automaker in a ride-hailing company.
Toyota invested an undisclosed amount in Grab last year. This time around, Toyota is the leading investor in Grab's latest financing round. Toyota will appoint an executive to Grab's board of directors, and a Toyota "team member" will be seconded to Grab as an executive, a Grab press release said.
The two companies will also collaborate on "connected car services," including "telematics based insurance," according to Grab. Under the previous arrangement, Grab provided data on the driving patterns of 100 Toyota cars in its fleet. Expanding the technical collaboration could lead to the development of data-based services that both companies could market to their customers.
When it comes to ride hailing, the attitude of many automakers seems to be "if you can't beat 'em, buy 'em." Ride hailing provides an alternative to car ownership and thus presents a threat to automakers. But Toyota isn't the only automaker investing in a ride-hailing company. Honda and Hyundai also invest in Grab, while General Motors has invested in Lyft.
Another major investor in Grab is Japan's SoftBank. The firm is also an Uber investor, and last month it agreed to invest $2.25 billion in GM's Cruise Automation self-driving car unit. Ride hailing is widely expected to be the first real-world application of autonomous cars, so SoftBank may be trying to future proof its investments in Uber and Grab. SoftBank invests in Didi Chuxing as wel, which bought Uber's Chinese operations in 2016, tying together three of the world's largest ride-hailing companies.
- RELATEDDidi Chuxing Adds More Ride-Hailing Restrictions After MurderDrivers will only be able to pick up passengers of the same sex during certain hours.READ NOW
- RELATEDUber Mulling Benefits Package For Drivers, CEO SaysThat would be a major change for the company.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe Formula Behind Toyota's Unrivaled 24 Hours of Le Mans BidA dive into the administrative hierarchy behind Toyota's best shot at victory yet.READ NOW
- RELATED2018 Toyota Yaris iA Review: Probably the Best Cheap New Car You Can BuyThe diminutive Toyota Yaris iA is an economy car like they used to make—and that's a damn good thing.READ NOW
- RELATEDToyota Plans to Ramp up Hydrogen Fuel-Cell Vehicle Production Around 2020The Japanese automaker wants to produce 30,000 fuel-cell vehicles per year.READ NOW