PSA Peugeot Citroën's DS Brand to Sell Only Electrified Vehicles Starting In 2025

Several automakers have announced plans to add hybrid or all-electric variants of every car they make, but PSA Peugeot Citroën's DS brand plans to phase out standalone gasoline and diesel powertrains altogether within the next few years.

"Starting in 2025, each new DS will be launched exclusively with electrified powertrains," CEO Yves Bonnefont said in a statement. The French automaker joins Volvo, which announced last year that every new car it sells from 2019 on will have some degree of electrification. Other automakers have said they will offer electrified variants of every model in their lineups.

DS is kicking off its electrification push with the DS 7 Crossback E-Tense 4x4, a hybrid version of its new crossover. Sporting a 300-horsepower gasoline-electric powertrain, it launches in Fall 2019. The automaker plans to unveil its first all-electric production model at the 2018 Paris Motor Show this fall.

Formula E will serve as a proving ground for future electric powertrains, a DS press release said. However, given the series' many restrictions on technical development, it's unclear how much racing will actually benefit road cars. DS has been involved with Formula E since the series launched in 2014, which also happened to be DS' first year as an independent brand. The automaker currently partners with Richard Branson's Virgin Racing.

Total electrification of DS may be just the start for parent PSA Peugeot Citroën. Earlier this year, CEO Carlos Tavares said the French company "will be 100 percent electrified" by 2025, offering hybrid or all-electric versions of every model but possibly keeping some standalone gasoline or diesel powertrains in production as well. Some of these French hybrids and electric cars may even make it to the United States, as PSA is plotting a return to this market.