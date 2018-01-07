Nissan's Brain-to-Vehicle Tech and IMx Concept on Display at CES 2018

It sounds like something out of a science fiction novel. “Brain-to-vehicle” technology is here and Nissan is the one to pioneer it. The technology will be on display along with a host of others at this week’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. Nissan is hoping to give consumers a glimpse of its vision for the future of mobility. According to Nissan, that means more autonomy, more electrification, and more connectivity.

Nissan’s Brain-to-Vehicle (B2V) technology interprets signals from the driver’s brain, using the information to assist with driving and help the vehicle’s autonomous system learn from the driver. Nissan is hoping the new technology will lead to quicker reactions from autonomous systems and a more pleasurable autonomous driving experience. The company has put together a nifty video to help explain the technology.