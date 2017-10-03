I Wrote This in a SuperCruise-Equipped Cadillac CT6 That Is Driving Itself

I'm writing this in the middle of a two-day, 1,200-mile journey from Memphis to Santa Fe in the SuperCruise-equipped Cadillac CT6. SuperCruise is Cadillac's semi-autonomous highway-driving technology. It's meant to be used hands-free and only operates on closed highways—that is, a divided highway with no intersections that requires on- and off-ramps for entering and exiting. Since the car also runs a 4G LTE connection, I'm going to post some random thoughts from the road ... from the passenger seat, of course.

MEMPHIS TO DALLAS, 453 Miles