I Wrote This in a SuperCruise-Equipped Cadillac CT6 That Is Driving Itself
Cadillac is using a coast-to-coast drive to prove that driving in traffic sucks—but that being driven in traffic, by your car, ain't so bad.
By Josh CondonOctober 3, 2017
I'm writing this in the middle of a two-day, 1,200-mile journey from Memphis to Santa Fe in the SuperCruise-equipped Cadillac CT6. SuperCruise is Cadillac's semi-autonomous highway-driving technology. It's meant to be used hands-free and only operates on closed highways—that is, a divided highway with no intersections that requires on- and off-ramps for entering and exiting. Since the car also runs a 4G LTE connection, I'm going to post some random thoughts from the road ... from the passenger seat, of course.
MEMPHIS TO DALLAS, 453 Miles
- The basics: SuperCruise is only available at 85 mph and below on closed highways that have been mapped by Cadillac partner Usher—Cadillac claims it has mapping for every qualifying piece of road in the U.S. and Canada, so there's no market where this won't work—and will only stay in one lane. There's no lane-changing capability, as with Tesla's and Mercedes's systems.
- Unlike other systems that measure driver engagement by contact with the steering wheel, the hands-free SuperCruise system uses a Driver Attention System that scans your face to make sure your eyes are both open and facing forward. If it senses you're not paying attention—looking out the window, or down at your phone—it will flash (but not beep) a warning on the long indicator integrated into the top of the steering wheel; if you don't bring your eyes back in line, it quickly beeps, flashes, and disengages, with an information screen saying that control of the car has been given back to the driver.
- The first several times we try to engage SuperCruise, it doesn't bite. To activate the system, you're supposed to click a small wheel-mounted button in response to a gray steering wheel icon that appears on the center stack let you know SuperCruise is available. If you do it successfully, the gray icon turns green, and the steering wheel indicator displays a long green bar. However, the icon often flickers on and off, especially when you first get on the highway, and you end up chasing it a bit, like a whack-a-mole game.
- The first time SuperCruise engages, it quickly fires a warning and goes back to being unavailable. In the beginning it's a paranoid system, disengaging itself often and for unclear reasons. There's a real fear we’re going to drive 453 miles to Santa Fe in a regular CT6, on boring interstate highways the whole time. It wouldn’t be the worst thing, but I wouldn’t have signed up for it.
- Speaking of firsts: the first time it negotiates a serious curve, the car seems surprised by it, adding steering input late and kind of lurching into the curve. It doesn't happen again.
- The green bar on the steering wheel is a very smart choice. It's right in your line of sight, and acts as ambient information—"the system is functioning, all is good"—while you keep a general eye out for traffic conditions ahead of you.
- When the car is confused, because the lane markings disappear or a construction zone changes the rules of the road, it defaults to, essentially, washing its hands of the situation and handing control back to the driver. Which is a good instinct. But it doesn't always happen. We approached one lane closed off for construction with big orange cones; the car first drifted towards the cones, then jerked away, then beeped and washed its hands of the situation, handing control back to the driver so he could negotiate the construction zone. The system remained unavailable throughout that construction zone.
- The personal technology industry is going to love technology like SuperCruise, because It drops one more barrier to phone- or tablet use. The data plans alone will be millions of dollars in incremental revenue.
- I went from full-pucker anxiety the first time I removed my hands from the wheel at speed, to inherently trusting the system to the point of daydreaming out the window, in under five minutes.
- The car of the future will look like the living room of the present, with everyone feeding a steady stream of attention into a glowing screen.
- After an "escalation" incident—SuperCruise disengaging—there seems to be a cooling-off period during which the system won’t engage for a bit—a vehicular form of the silent treatment where you think about what you did. You know what you did.
- Is GM working to get this into cargo trucks? Cadillac’s system parameters—mapped closed highway (no intersections), single lane of travel only—seems custom-made for the long-haul driver.
- Answer to the above from a vehicle engineer: "Not that I'm aware of."
- A huge discarded tire sitting smack center on the hashed lane divider. The car either didn't pick it up, or sensed it perfectly; the end result is the car blowing by the rubber without incident or acknowledgment.
- This thing will do a 45-minute, one-hour stretch, no problem. In theory it will operate until you run out of gas or the proper type of highway.
- Keeping the phone in front of the steering wheel keeps your head in the right general orientation towards the DAS, which lets you neglect the road for somewhat longer than if you’re looking off to the side.
- Would the take rate be the same if all phone use inside a car was illegal and/or technologically disabled? Would broad implementation mean the hands-free laws would have to be rethought?
- You can’t just hit a button to switch from adaptive cruise control to SuperCruise—you have to hit all the qualifying steps first, like any activation: head forward, hands on the wheel, car centered in the lane. Perhaps some third action? Belief in SuperCruise?
- Big semi enters our lane sharply; system doesn’t see it until well into our lane, then beeps and brakes.
- Related: All these types of semi-autonomous systems have a hard time identifying stationary cars—vehicles in stopped traffic on the highway, for example—as "targets" to avoid. Coming over a crest at 70 mph, I pick up the stopped traffic ahead of me far before the system does. I even give the system an extra second or two to identify that we're hurtling towards stopped traffic, but have to initiate braking. However, it's very likely that even at that speed, the car could have made the stop before an impact.
- It seems random sometimes, when the system is available and when it isn’t. The steering wheel icon, indicating availability, appears and disappears with no apparent change in driving conditions.
- The fatigue reduction using this system is remarkable. After seven hours in the car, I got out in Dallas feeling like I had driven a few hours at the most.
