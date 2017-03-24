There's a Bentley Somewhere in This 57.7 Billion-Pixel Image

Bentley Motors is back at it again for another round of "spot the car in a giant freaking picture," this time taking their NASA-approved camera rig to the heart of Dubai to promote the Flying Spur W12 S. And we have to admit that if any place is going to camouflage a bespoke 200+mph luxury sedan decked out in "Orange Flame," it's an oil kingdom where this is your average traffic jam and even the police have an Aston Martin One-77. It's like the most expensive game of Where's Waldo, who frankly might be easier to spot in a place like this.

Fortunately (and because it's an ad, duh), Bentley makes it easy and fixes the zoom to the Flying Spur the first time you load up the image. After doing your best Super Troopers impression and enhancing all the way down from near the top of the Cayan Tower to the little "B" emblem on the car's hood, you can choose to explore the image and full and spend the rest of the day looking at all the Toyota HiAces and Nissan Hardbodies.