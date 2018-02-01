Polaris Slingshot Grand Touring LE Adds Luxury to the Three-Wheeler

A fifth member is joining the Polaris Slingshot lineup of three-wheeled open-air roadsters. The new Slingshot Grand Touring LE will add a little luxury to the Slingshot with a generous host of standard tech options and comfort features. Think of it as the luxury touring model in the Slingshot line.

The most noticeable thing that sets the premium Grand Touring LE model apart from the other Slingshots is the standard removable Slingshade roof. Slingshade is a popular option that normally costs between $2,499.99 and $2,999.99 depending on the color, so if you were planning on getting a Slingshot and adding the optional Slingshade roof, you might actually save a few bucks by upgrading to the Grand Touring LE which comes standard with the roof. What’s the point of the roof, you might ask? Polaris says Slingshade “offers superb rider comfort and sun protection,” in a press release.