Bugatti Teases Chiron Lego Technic Set on Social Media

Bugatti confirmed via Twitter on Tuesday that there's a Chiron Lego Technic set coming. The 45-second teaser video shows one of Lego's designers building the set at Lego's headquarters in Billund, Denmark, next to an actual Chiron . The clip doesn't actually show the finished set, but after the Porsche 911 GT3 RS set that Technic put out last year, we have every bit of confidence that Bugatti's offering is going to be awesome.

According to The Brick Fan , the set will hit stores in August and cost 369 euros ($458), however, U.S. pricing is not confirmed. It will supposedly have 3,599 pieces, and from the brief assembly shot in the Twitter video, we can believe it.

Lego also posted a picture on its Twitter feed of the plastic Chiron's wheels and steering assembly, and a post on its Facebook feed that reads, "When Technic and art meet…” Bugatti and Lego have clearly put a lot of thought and attention to detail into this set, so the finished product should appease hypercar and brick building junkies alike.

For the uninitiated, Lego Technic sets are for more hardcore builders, foregoing many traditional Lego pieces for more accurate pieces like gears, axles, and beams. This results in extremely detailed car sets with lots of moving parts, sometimes with functional engines and transmissions. It's a great way for car enthusiasts to get back into everyone's favorite childhood hobby.

All we need now is a Lego Koenigsegg Agera RS so we can settle the debate on who has the fastest car, without having to plead for a pair of seven-figure hypercars and a long enough runway.