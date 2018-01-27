Lexus Teases With Black Panther Super Bowl LII Commercial

Lexus has been on a charge to reinvent itself and appeal to a broader audience for several years, and its upcoming multi-million-dollar TV ad featuring Marvel Studios' Black Panther is living proof of such efforts. Titled “Long Live the King,” the Super Bowl LII spot features the Lexus flagship sedan, the 2018 LS 500 F Sport.

This isn't the first time Lexus (or Toyota) participates in advertising’s biggest day of the year, but does it marks the automaker's first time to partner with a movie studio or fictional character, something Audi and Dodge have championed in recent years with the Iron Man and Fast & Furious movie franchises.