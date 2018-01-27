Lexus Teases With Black Panther Super Bowl LII Commercial

Lexus aims to excite viewers with the help of Marvel Studios and the LS 500 F Sport.

By Jerry Perez
Lexus

Lexus has been on a charge to reinvent itself and appeal to a broader audience for several years, and its upcoming multi-million-dollar TV ad featuring Marvel Studios' Black Panther is living proof of such efforts. Titled “Long Live the King,” the Super Bowl LII spot features the Lexus flagship sedan, the 2018 LS 500 F Sport.

This isn't the first time Lexus (or Toyota) participates in advertising’s biggest day of the year, but does it marks the automaker's first time to partner with a movie studio or fictional character, something Audi and Dodge have championed in recent years with the Iron Man and Fast & Furious movie franchises.

YouTube/Lexus

2018 Lexus LS 500 F Sport in Marvel Studios' Black Panther.

“Long Live the King” revolves around the character of T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) who plays the role of Black Panther, a superhero whose mission is to recover a mythical ore while simultaneously representing his country as king at a leadership conference. Lexus claims this relates closely to the LS 500's luxurious design and robust performance.

This video shows an extended version of the 30-second ad that will air during Super Bowl LII on Sunday, Feb. 4, when the Philadelphia Eagles take on the New England Patriots at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

The range-topping sedan drops the old V-8 in favor of a twin-turbo 3.5-liter V-6 engine that produces 416-horsepower and 442 pound-feet of torque. The swanky rear cabin boasts high-end features like dual-climate zones (four total), and 22-way adjustable rear seats with Shiatsu massage and sliding ottomans.

