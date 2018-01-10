Euro NCAP: Volvo XC60 Is The Safest Car of 2017

Despite the IIHS declaring Mazda as the safest overall automaker back in July, Euro New Car Assessment Programme from across the pond has a somewhat more predictable pick as the safest car of 2017—the Volvo XC60.

Taking home the title of safest large off-roader (I guess the Europeans have a slightly different definition of large) as well as best overall performer, Volvo's compact crossover scored a 98 percent rating for adult occupant safety in addition to a 95 percent rating in the Safety Assist category—a whopping 20 percentage points more than its closest competitors, the Renault Koleos and Land Rover's Discovery.

"The new XC60 is one of the safest Volvo cars ever made," said Volvo Safety Centre vice president Malin Ekholm. "It is fully loaded with new technology designed to assist drivers, to help protect vehicle occupants and other road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists, plus mitigate collision risks."