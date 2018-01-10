Euro NCAP: Volvo XC60 Is The Safest Car of 2017
Volvo aims to completely eliminate serious injury or death in any of its new cars by 2020.
Despite the IIHS declaring Mazda as the safest overall automaker back in July, Euro New Car Assessment Programme from across the pond has a somewhat more predictable pick as the safest car of 2017—the Volvo XC60.
Taking home the title of safest large off-roader (I guess the Europeans have a slightly different definition of large) as well as best overall performer, Volvo's compact crossover scored a 98 percent rating for adult occupant safety in addition to a 95 percent rating in the Safety Assist category—a whopping 20 percentage points more than its closest competitors, the Renault Koleos and Land Rover's Discovery.
"The new XC60 is one of the safest Volvo cars ever made," said Volvo Safety Centre vice president Malin Ekholm. "It is fully loaded with new technology designed to assist drivers, to help protect vehicle occupants and other road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists, plus mitigate collision risks."
Ekholm goes on to state Volvo's goal of completely eliminating serious injury or death in any of its cars by 2020. "Our vision is that by 2020 no one should be killed or seriously injured in a new Volvo car," said the Volvo exec. "The achievements of the XC60 are examples of our commitment to developing the latest safety and support systems as we strive towards that vision."
Other top performers consisted of multiple Volkswagen and Subaru products. The VW Arteon, T-Roc, and Polo were crowned best-in-class in the executive, small off-road, and supermini categories while Subaru's Impreza and Crosstrek (or XV, as it's known in Europe) took home titles for safest small family car.
The 2018 Volvo XC60 starts at $41,500.
- RELATEDTop 10 Safest Cars of 2017When choosing which multi-ton chunk of metal to drive around at highway speeds...it's best to know how safe it is.READ NOW
- RELATED2018 Volvo XC60 T8 Review: Loads of Impressive Tech, Not That You'd Notice—and That's the PointWith a twincharged hybrid powerplant and every imaginable safety system, over-complication was a real threat. But simply put, Volvo (mostly) nails it.READ NOW
- RELATEDMazda Is the Safest Automaker, IIHS SaysMazda is the only automaker to achieve the safety institute's top honor with every single car it makes.READ NOW
- RELATEDCan the Volvo XC60 Redeem the Luxury Crossover?This (Chinese-owned) Swedish SUV is a smart and sexy argument that bigger might be better.READ NOW
- RELATEDPolestar Pushes Volvo XC60 to 421 HP With New Performance PackVolvo's compact crossover's transmission has also been re-tuned for sportier shifts.READ NOW