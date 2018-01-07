Harley-Davidson Trademarks Two More Names Hinting at New Models

Just a few weeks ago, we reported on Harley-Davidson trademarking the name “Bronx” and speculated a possible new model in the works. Since then, two more names have been trademarked by the Milwaukee-based motorcycle brand that have us wondering if another brand revamp is in the works.



I say “another” because Harley just gave a big makeover to its big twin lineup. It ditched the Dyna series and created an all-new Softail lineup for the 2018 model year with eight new or refreshed bikes. With a bunch of newly trademarked names in play, we’re wondering if something similar is about to happen to the aging Sportster lineup.



The new names that have been trademarked are “Pan America” and “48X”. The name 48X reminds us of the existing Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight which is a bobber-style Sportster with a low seat and fat tires. Perhaps the 48X will be a high-performance version of the Forty-Eight with upgraded brakes and suspension or even just a Forty-Eight with a different aesthetic. Making a Bonneville Bobber Black in addition to the Bonneville Bobber worked very well for Triumph, perhaps Harley is taking a page out of the British brand’s playbook.



What the Harley-Davidson Pan America could be is anyone’s guess. Our shot in the dark is some sort of touring version of a Sportster. Sportsters are traditionally, well, sporty, but maybe there’s room for a Sportster made for long-distance comfort with a comfy seat, lots of storage, and maybe even a standard front fairing. The Sportster has never been a great bike for bringing a passenger; perhaps the Pan America will change that.



Of course, this is all speculation and nothing we’re saying here has been confirmed by Harley-Davidson. For now, we have to hurry up and wait for an official announcement about the new names. What do you think the 48X and Pan America could be?