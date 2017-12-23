Hyundai and SoundHound Team Up to Develop Intelligent Voice-Activated Assistant

In a world where our tech-packed infotainment systems are causing more accidents, smartphone-derived personal assistants are coming to the rescue to make staying connected safer and easier. They can aid your driving habits or just send a text to a friend, all without you taking your eyes off the road.

Hyundai and SoundHound Inc. are teaming up to develop the Intelligent Personal Agent, a voice-controlled AI assistant that will seemingly do everything. The IPA is a proactive assistant, meaning it will predict your needs and relay the relevant information back to you.

The Intelligent Personal Agent builds on Hyundai Blue Link with the new Car-to-Home service, allowing drivers to control their household appliances with voice commands, even when they aren't home.

Don't worry though, the assistant can still perform simple tasks in your Hyundai to keep your hands on the wheel and your eyes on the road. Commands include checking the weather, sending text messages, making phone calls, locking/unlocking doors, setting destinations, managing schedules, and searching for/playing music.

Unlike all other assistants, Hyundai's personal agent can recognize and execute multiple commands at once. For instance, you'll be able to say something like "Hi Hyundai, set a route to the nearest Starbucks and turn on the heat in my house."

This new assistant is based on Houndify, SoundHound's highly-advanced artificial intelligence platform designed specifically for cars. "We spent a decade developing Houndify, the most advanced voice AI platform, to enable partners the ability to create customized experiences for their products,” said Keyvan Mohajer, CEO of SoundHound.

The Intelligent Personal Agent will be revealed at CES 2018 where Hyundai will demonstrate how it will work with a car's head-up display. Hyundai also says the assistant will launch with its new models in 2019.