Honda Will Sell the New Civic Type R's Turbo Four as a Crate Engine
Honda's turbo 2.0-liter found in the Civic Type R will soon be available à la carte.
Good news for VTEC-crazed engine swappers, Honda is making the most powerful production engine it's ever sold in America available as a crate engine. Yes, you can now own a Civic Type R engine completely on its own. No ridiculous wings, no outrageous dealer markups (that we know of), no actual car. Just the heart. First person to throw this into a Dodge Demon wins all of the internet points.
The mill in question is a turbocharged, 2.0-liter four-cylinder found in the new, critically acclaimed, and questionably-styled, hot Honda Civic. Officially known as the K20C1, it produces 306 horsepower at 6,500 rpm and 295 pound-feet of torque from 2,500 to 4,500 rpm. Targeted toward racers of both the amateur and professional variety, the à la carte engine will be sold by the HPD Honda Racing Line program and carry a price tag of $6,520.
For the first time, stateside VTEC enthusiasts will be able to drop Honda's latest and greatest powerplant into, well, anything that'll fit it, really. Factory-turbocharged EK9 hatch? An inevitability, at this point. Want to shove this into a new, base hatch for a DIY Type R? The dealers can't mark this one up, that's for sure. Put a piece of glass on it and call it a coffee table? We sure hope you like being single.
- RELATEDWatch This Tuned Audi RS3 Run a 10.55 Second Quarter-MileAPR has turned the RS3 into a bona fide ten-second car with just a Stage 1 ECU tune.READ NOW
- RELATEDMore Proof that a Cheaper, Entry-Level Honda Civic Type R Will Be Available Next YearRecently discovered NHTSA filings confirm the Twitter rumors from earlier this year.READ NOW
- RELATEDHonda Creates Civic Type R-Inspired Lawn Mower, Lets The Haters HateInsert "Hondas are lawn mowers" joke here.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch Indy 500 Winner Alexander Rossi Do Burnouts in a Honda Civic Type RThe winner stopped by the Hoonigan garage to, well, hoon.READ NOW
- RELATEDHonda Civic Type R Owner Selling It on Craigslist for $55,000With only 600 miles, someone seems to be trying to make quite a profit by flipping this car.READ NOW