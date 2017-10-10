Want to Get One-Of-A-Kind Car Gear and Help Those Affected by the Hurricanes?

The Formula Drift season is coming to an end this weekend at Irwindale, Calif. Going into the finals, James Dean is currently in first place with Fredric Aasbo in second. The battle for third place is close with only two points separating Kristaps Bluss from catching Aurimas Bakchis. Vaughn Gittin Jr. rounds out the top five . While the season is coming to the end, Formula Drift decided to organize a Hurricane Relief Charity Auction via eBay . Items are donated by Formula Drift drivers, friends of Formula Drift, and sponsors of Formula Drift.

As of this publication time, a lot of the big-priced items are vouchers and parts provided by manufacturers, but one item that currently has the most bids, which most certainly grow, is a photo shoot with Larry Chen of Speedhunters.

I previously covered Larry, when he visited Hoonigan's Donut Garage in his personal ride, but as I mentioned then, he is one of the most known and well respected automotive photographers in the world. If you get the winning bid, not only do you get a photo shoot experience limited to race programs and top-tier drivers, but all of the proceeds go to hurricane relief. The photoshoot currently has 40 bids and is up to $435.

Other great items are a NOS Energy Drink Counter Refrigerator provided by driver Chris Forsberg's sponsor, a jack stand used by HGK Racing and signed by driver Kristaps Bluss with a HGK team shirt included, a pair of driving gloves signed by Nate Hamiliton, and a judge's shirt signed by driver Dai Yoshihara.