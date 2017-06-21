The 301-HP 2018 Toyota Camry Is Almost Here

When thinking driver's car, the Toyota Camry probably isn't the first thing that comes to mind. Although the Camry has proven itself as a top-class contender for 35 years due to its affordability, bulletproof internals, and resistance to abuse, it just isn't a car that most enthusiasts would consider over other similarly priced options. Now that crossovers are hogging automotive sales across the globe, even Toyota is looking into revitalizing its best-selling models to dethrone the compact SUV. Now, the Toyota Camry has been redesigned for the 2018 model year in an attempt to appeal to everyone, even the most die-hard enthusiast.

The new Camry has two powertrain options: a 2.5-liter Dynamic Force Inline-4 and 3.5-liter V-6. The economical 2.5-liter will make 206 horsepower and is rated at an EPA-estimated 41 miles per gallon highway. We'd opt for the 3.5-liter though, as it makes a whopping 301 horsepower and 276 lb-ft of torque while retaining 33 mpg highway. That's pretty impressive for a Camry and will hopefully make it more attractive for consumers looking for a fun and practical sedan.

The redesigned sedan also gets a full exterior changeup, sporting curvier lines, sportier wheels, and a face-lifted grille. The grille sports Toyota's new "Keen Look" design, which, much like Hyundai's Cascading Grille, will be present on all future Toyotas. The Camry will get 5 variants: L, LE, XLE, SE, and XSE; the hybrid will only get the LE, SE, and XLE, all of which will come with increasingly sportier design elements and better packages. It also gets three new colors, which brings the palette up to 10 to choose from.

The interior has also been redone, giving the driver more comfort and more technology to play with. Toyota describes the interior as "futuristic but functional," which includes Toyota's new heads-up display, high-quality audio, and a 7-inch Linux infotainment system. All Camrys will come equipped with Toyota's updated Toyota Safety Sense technology, featuring a suite of collision-preventing assists.