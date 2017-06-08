The Isle of Man TT Is the World's Deadliest Race—And That's Why People Come

When 33-year-old Irishman Alan Bonner suited up for Wednesday afternoon's qualifying session at the 2017 Isle of Man TT, he had no way of knowing it would be his last ride. After all, he had just stared death in face and didn't blink, finishing 30th in the Superstock race earlier that morning. But there's no room for error on those treacherous roads. Bonner died instantly when he crashed near the 33-mile marker, becoming the third fatality this week and the 254th overall in the history of the Snaefell Mountain Course.

The way the specter of death haunts the Isle of Man TT is unrivaled in motorsports today. Call it a throwback or an anachronism in today's litigious, safety-obsessed world, but the race has been run in pretty much the same incarnation almost every year since 1907: The local government turns 37.7 miles of public roads into a gauntlet for riders eager to prove their skill by aiming to put down the fastest time and average speed on the ultimate stage.

But that description belies the danger faced at each and every one of the 264 corners, and all points in between. This is not a sanitized, barrier-lined track like Europe's other famous road courses. Little has changed in over a century but the speed of the bikes—and the ferocity of the crashes. There are no catch fences, no runoff zones, no soft landings. Unprotected roadside hazards—trees, buildings, old stone walls, even spectators—are just feet away, all reduced to a blur as racers fly by at speeds approaching 200 miles per hour.

When you watch this video below, keep in mind that it's not sped up at all. Every millisecond on the track is fraught with danger.